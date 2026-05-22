Recap: Canes Drop Game 1, Suffer First Loss Of The Playoffs

"We're going to have to bounce back, clearly. I have all the faith in the world that we will."

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes "weren't ready for the pace" as a slow start felled them for the first time this postseason, dropping a 6-2 decision to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Final.

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After 11 full days between games, the Canes came flying into the contest and opened the scoring just 33 seconds in on a Seth Jarvis laser from the right circle. But the Canadiens arrived in stride as well, leveling the score 27 seconds later to dampen the buzz in the building. The visitors ramped up their push from there, tacking on three more goals in the ensuing 10:32 to take a commanding 4-1 lead into the first intermission.

Putting a turbulent first 20 minutes behind them, the Canes returned for the second period looking much more like themselves. An 11-3 shot advantage and a bit of puck luck helped bring the hosts back within a pair — after a Canadiens shot hit the post and bounced out, Eric Robinson rang one in off the iron on a partial breakaway at the other end to make it a 4-2 hockey game heading into the third.

Despite their second-stanza dominance, though, Carolina's comeback bid ultimately fizzled in the final frame. The Hurricanes mustered just two shots on goal in the period, while a highlight-reel effort and an empty-netter from Juraj Slafkovsky at the other end sealed the win for the Canadiens.

Frederik Andersen concluded the night with 16 saves on 21 shots as he allowed more than two goals for the first time this postseason.

MTL at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Seth Jarvis scored 33 seconds into the game, marking the fastest goal by any NHLer from the start of a Conference Finals/Stanley Cup Semifinals contest since 2018 (0:19 - Cedric Paquette, ECF G5).
  • Jarvis' strike is the third-fastest goal from the start of any postseason contest in franchise history behind Warren Foegele (0:17 in Game 4 of 2019 R1) and Erik Cole (0:25 in Game 6 of 2002 R2).
  • Eric Robinson scored his first goal of the playoffs and became the 12th Hurricane to score this postseason.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing the contest...

"Obviously, it was not our best. They made some nice plays. Give them credit. They finished. But I didn't think we were very sharp, to put it bluntly. Our top guys had a tough night. That's not going to work at this time of year. I think we just toss that game, to be honest. I hate that at this time of year, that's what we've got to do, but there wasn't much to really grab onto there. You get behind early like that, it's tough. We clearly were not ready for that pace. I'm not going to use the layoff as the excuse, but we weren't ready to play playoff hockey, and that caught us."

Jordan Staal expressing his thoughts...

"We lost the game from the start, obviously giving them that many freebies. Any team's going to make you pay, especially this time of year. There wasn't enough respect for them. They played a great game. They were ready to roll, and we weren't."

Jordan Staal continuing on what wasn't up to snuff...

"We just weren't really aware of them, obviously sneaking behind us. It's a different style and a different pace. Not necessarily the pace, more just awareness, really. I don't know how many breakaways we gave up right off the bat. We've got to find ways to defend better, give them nothing, and be hard on them. Those are just freebies. They've got some talent, and they're going to make you pay."

Jaccob Slavin being self-critical of his night...

"I don't think it was because of the break. We came out, and we were flying. Personally, I think I handed them the game. I've got to be better."

Rod Brind'Amour talking about his team leaning on their experience as they move forward from tonight...

"I think we've been through this before. It's a tough night. It's tough at this time of year to have those. We don't have a lot of those at all like that, and we're going to have to bounce back, clearly. I have all the faith in the world that we will."

What's Next?

The Canes are not scheduled to practice on Friday. They will return to the ice for Game 2 on Saturday.

Next Game: Saturday, May 21 | ECF, Game 2 vs. Montreal | 7 p.m. ET | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

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