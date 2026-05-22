Recap: Canes Drop Game 1, Suffer First Loss Of The Playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes "weren't ready for the pace" as a slow start felled them for the first time this postseason, dropping a 6-2 decision to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Final.
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After 11 full days between games, the Canes came flying into the contest and opened the scoring just 33 seconds in on a Seth Jarvis laser from the right circle. But the Canadiens arrived in stride as well, leveling the score 27 seconds later to dampen the buzz in the building. The visitors ramped up their push from there, tacking on three more goals in the ensuing 10:32 to take a commanding 4-1 lead into the first intermission.
Putting a turbulent first 20 minutes behind them, the Canes returned for the second period looking much more like themselves. An 11-3 shot advantage and a bit of puck luck helped bring the hosts back within a pair — after a Canadiens shot hit the post and bounced out, Eric Robinson rang one in off the iron on a partial breakaway at the other end to make it a 4-2 hockey game heading into the third.
Despite their second-stanza dominance, though, Carolina's comeback bid ultimately fizzled in the final frame. The Hurricanes mustered just two shots on goal in the period, while a highlight-reel effort and an empty-netter from Juraj Slafkovsky at the other end sealed the win for the Canadiens.
Frederik Andersen concluded the night with 16 saves on 21 shots as he allowed more than two goals for the first time this postseason.