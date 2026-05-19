Canes To Face Canadiens In 2026 Eastern Conference Final

Series begins Thursday at Lenovo Center

25-26_2026 Playoffs ECF Matchup Graphics_260410_16x9_MTL
By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - After sweeping the first two rounds of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes (M1) are set to square off with the Montreal Canadiens (A3) for the Eastern Conference crown. 

Montreal took all three regular-season matchups against Carolina, but the Hurricanes proved stronger throughout the season to claim the conference's top seed and home-ice advantage for the upcoming series.

The two clubs have met twice in the postseason since the Canes relocated to Raleigh. Carolina won both of those best-of-sevens in 2002 and 2006 en route to the Stanley Cup Final in each respective playoff run, ultimately winning the Cup in the latter.

Tickets for the Eastern Conference Final are available now through the links below, and a full schedule can be found here.

2025-26 Regular Season Meetings...

  • January 1: Despite a five-point night from Sebastian Aho, the Hurricanes couldn't overcome the Canadiens in a 7-5 loss at Lenovo Center.
  • March 24: A pair of goals in the opening 7:09 couldn't get the Canes two points at Bell Centre as they eventually fell to the Habs 5-2.
  • March 29: Carolina struck first, but three unanswered goals in the second period cost them a 3-1 loss to Montreal in Raleigh.

Playoff History vs. MTL...

As Carolina...

  • 2006 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal: CAR wins 4-2
  • 2002 Eastern Conference Semifinal: CAR wins 4-2

As Hartford...

  • 1992 Adams Division Semifinal: MTL wins 4-3
  • 1989 Adams Division Semifinal: MTL wins 4-0
  • 1988 Adams Division Semifinal: MTL wins 4-2
  • 1986 Adams Division Final: MTL wins 4-3
  • 1980 Preliminary Round: MTL wins 3-0

Living Loud At Lenovo...

Eastern Conference Final tickets are on sale now!

To be the first to know when tickets drop throughout the postseason, text "TICKETS26” to (919) 705-0896.

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