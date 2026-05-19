Canes To Face Canadiens In 2026 Eastern Conference Final

RALEIGH, N.C. - After sweeping the first two rounds of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes (M1) are set to square off with the Montreal Canadiens (A3) for the Eastern Conference crown.

Montreal took all three regular-season matchups against Carolina, but the Hurricanes proved stronger throughout the season to claim the conference's top seed and home-ice advantage for the upcoming series.

The two clubs have met twice in the postseason since the Canes relocated to Raleigh. Carolina won both of those best-of-sevens in 2002 and 2006 en route to the Stanley Cup Final in each respective playoff run, ultimately winning the Cup in the latter.

Tickets for the Eastern Conference Final are available now through the links below, and a full schedule can be found here.