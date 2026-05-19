Eastern Conference Final Preview: Canes vs. Canadiens

How They See It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the postseason run so far...

“We’re having a lot of success from a couple of guys right now. Some more guys would like to get hot and I think it’s coming. I think they’re doing a lot of good things to get their chances and to create. Bounces aren’t playing too much in their favor, but I think we did a really good job of contributing all four lines into these eight games of wins. It’s taking everybody and we’re doing the little things right to keep this thing rolling.”

Taylor Hall talking about his line...

"To play on a line with Blakey and Stank and to be a line for 50-60 games, it’s a lot of fun to come to work right now. We’re winning, and it feels like everyone is contributing. We work hard, and we do it with a smile on our face. That’s a fun work environment. It’s not like this everywhere. There are some places where it’s like this, but this is pretty cool.”

Jackson Blake looking at the big picture and being 8-0 in the playoffs…

“Everyone’s contributing, top to bottom. Freddie, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a goalie play so good and handle the puck so well and do what he’s doing back there. We have so much trust in him and what he’s going to bring every night. Our PK, too, has been off the charts. That builds so much momentum for us. Most teams have good power plays, like the teams we’ve played so far, and for them to do what they do is pretty special. Everyone’s been so good and it’s been so fun, like (Taylor Hall) said, coming to the rink every day.”

Jaccob Slavin on three conference finals appearances in four years…

“You take it one step at a time and this is just another step in the process. We’ve got a good group in here who have all been there before now. Everyone knows what to expect and what is expected of us. We’ve got to make sure we go in with the right mindset and continue to just chip away and work hard like we do.”

Jaccob Slavin describing what makes this group different…

“Familiarity with the way we have to play. We have just about everybody back from last year and a couple of new additions that just make us that much better. All those guys are stepping up and playing big minutes and big roles. I think what’s different and maybe what’s helping us is just the expectations of how we have to play. You’re getting success from goaltending, PK, power play, five-on-five hockey. Everything is clicking right now.”

Taylor Hall giving Frederik Andersen some love…

"He’s so calm. You’re almost just expecting it every night now and that’s kind of unfair to him. He forces them to almost make the perfect shot or the perfect play to score. He’s a huge reason why our PK is where it is. Some people might not notice how he handles the puck. He’s so calm back there. He makes the right play every time and that makes it a lot easier on our D.”

Frederik Andersen answering what he believes has made him successful this postseason…

“Just being patient and building towards a good stance and good movement. (My) movement has been good and it’s kind of been building my foundation that I feel like is giving me the best chance of being in the way of the puck.”