Eastern Conference Final Preview: Canes vs. Canadiens

Taking a deeper look inside the series before it kicks off on Thursday

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© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes' road to the Stanley Cup continues with an Eastern Conference Final matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

The two clubs have met twice in the postseason since the Canes relocated to Raleigh. Carolina claimed both series in 2002 and 2006 en route to the Stanley Cup Final in each respective playoff run, ultimately winning the Cup in the latter.

The Canes arrive at this year's matchup after clean sweeps of the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in the first two rounds. Allowing two goals or fewer in every game, the victories have been a story of astute goaltending from Frederik Andersen, stellar production from Logan Stankoven's line, and a 95% performance on the penalty kill.

The Canadiens punched their ticket following a pair of seven-game series victories over the Tampa Bay Lightning and division-winning Buffalo Sabres, ousting the latter in overtime on Monday. Six of their eight wins have come on the road, including that decisive Game 7 against the Sabres.

The best-of-seven series will begin on Thursday at Lenovo Center. 

ECF SCHEDULEPURCHASE ECF TICKETS | VIEW PLAYOFF HUB | ROUND 1 RECAP | ROUND 2 RECAP

Revisiting The Regular-Season Meetings...

  • January 1: Despite a five-point night from Sebastian Aho, the Hurricanes couldn't overcome the Canadiens in a 7-5 loss at Lenovo Center.
  • March 24: A pair of goals in the opening 7:09 couldn't get the Canes two points at Bell Centre as they eventually fell to the Habs 5-2.
  • March 29: Carolina struck first, but three unanswered goals in the second period cost them a 3-1 loss to Montreal in Raleigh.

The Habs were a tough out during the regular season, claiming all three contests despite Carolina holding a lead in each one. Sebastian Aho (6 pts), Andrei Svechnikov (5 pts) and Nikolaj Ehlers (4 pts) were bright spots in the three-game set, highlighted by Aho's second career five-point performance on Jan. 1.

Brandon Bussi got the nod in that back-and-forth battle before Frederik Andersen started the next two against Montreal.

On The Other Side...

Despite being one of the youngest teams in the NHL, the Canadiens established themselves among the league's elite with the sixth-best record in the regular season.

The playoffs could have been a different story, but neither the high-flying Tampa Bay Lightning nor the division-winning Buffalo Sabres were able to best the upstart Habs, whose young stars are learning on the fly amid the club's deepest playoff run since 2021.

The tip of the spear is 26-year-old team captain and Selke Trophy finalist Nick Suzuki, who leads his club's forward corps in scoring after recording his first career 100-point campaign during the 82-game slate. On the blue line, 2025 Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson is already making his case to be considered one of the best offensive defensemen in hockey, pacing his team and all remaining rearguards in scoring during the playoffs.

It's also been a breakout playoff run for Alex Newhook, who tallied the game-winner in both of Montreal's Game 7 victories this postseason. Now in his third season with the Canadiens, the 2019 16th-overall selection leads his team with seven goals in the playoffs, while no other skater has more than four.

Montreal's young talent shines from there — between 50-goal scorer Cole Caufield, 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and Calder Trophy finalist Ivan Demidov, the Habs are spoiled by a slew of budding stars, all aged 25 or younger.

And that's to say nothing of rookie goaltender Jakub Dobeš, who has become a hero in Montreal after a stellar first season between the pipes. The 24-year-old Czech went toe-to-toe with Andrei Vasilevskiy in the first round, and despite a handful of hiccups against the Sabres, seems to have a firm grasp on the starting role.

The Special Teams Story...

Carolina's Power Play In The Regular Season: 24.9% (4th)

Carolina's Penalty Kill In The Regular Season: 80.5% (11th)

Carolina's Power Play Through Two Rounds of Playoffs: 5-for-37 (13.5%)

Carolina's Penalty Kill Through Two Rounds of Playoffs: 38-for-40 (95.0%)

After a "down year" by their standards, Carolina's penalty kill has been one of their calling cards thus far in the postseason. Allowing just two goals through two series, it was rough sledding for both Ottawa, who had a top ten power play all season long, and Philadelphia, who had a tough time on the man advantage all year long.

As for the other half of the equation, there's more to get from the Canes' power play. Two of their five goals thus far this postseason came during Game 3 in Philadelphia. The league's most successful man advantage since Dec. 1 (50 goals in 57 games) has had some trouble finding traction over the last month, but there's plenty of reason to believe they can find it once again.

Montreal's Power Play In The Regular Season: 23.1% (10th)

Montreal's Penalty Kill In The Regular Season: 78.2% (18th)

Montreal's Power Play Through Two Rounds of Playoffs: 13-for-52 (25.0%)

Montreal's Penalty Kill Through Two Rounds of Playoffs: 40-for-54 (74.1%)

The Canadiens' special teams have been a tale of two extremes this postseason.

On one hand, the power play's 13 goals are the most by any team in the playoffs. Forward Juraj Slafkovsky leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with four power-play goals.

On the other hand, their penalty kill has allowed 14 power-play goals, the most by any team remaining in the playoffs. Among all 16 playoff teams, only the Wild (15) has conceded more.

As we know, special teams can make or break you this time of year, and it has the potential to go either way for Martin St. Louis' team.

In Net...

Carolina: Frederik Andersen, Brandon Bussi, and Pyotr Kochetkov

Entering Round 1, it felt like a true coin flip between Andersen and Bussi for the first game of the series. The veteran option got the decision and never looked back.

"Zilla" has been an absolute rock over eight games, giving up a total of just 10 goals. His .950 save percentage and 1.12 goals against average lead all backstops thus far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Rod Brind'Amour continues to say that the team feels confident in Bussi if they have to turn to him at some point, but as Round 3 begins, the net is all Andersen's.

Montreal: Jakub Dobeš, Sam Montembault, and Jacob Fowler

Starting 42 of the team's regular-season games, Dobeš took the reins in net for the playoffs and has played every game.

There have been nights where the former Ohio State Buckeye has looked incredible, including a 37-save effort in Game 7 against the Sabres and five total postseason contests with 31 saves or more. But then, there have been outings where he's looked human, including four goals allowed on 16 shots against in Game 3 vs. Buffalo, allowing a pair in the first 10 minutes of a crucial Game 5, and being pulled in Game 6 after allowing six goals on 33 shots.

Should things go sideways, the group has both Sam Montembault and Jacob Fowler to turn to. Montembault has three career playoff appearances (2024-25), while the 21-year-old Fowler is in his first full season as a pro.

Players To Watch...

Carolina: Taylor Hall

With 12 points in eight games to start the postseason, the 2018 Hart Trophy winner has caught the attention of the league once again.

Fitting like a glove alongside Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, the trio has been driving the bus for the team offensively through two rounds. The three have combined for 31 points in the minimum number of contests and produced two of the team's five power-play goals.

Don't mistake the recent success for a flash in the plan, either. Rod Brind'Amour has frequently called the line the team's best post-Olympics.

Montreal: Lane Hutson

The 22-year-old product of Boston University has become one of the most dynamic blueliners in all of the NHL in just his second full season in the league.

Producing 14 points in 14 playoff games so far, he leads Montreal in scoring, and among all defensemen, only Quinn Hughes (15) has produced more this postseason.

Playing an average of 26:01 per night, the Canes will get a healthy dose of the smooth-skating sensation and will have to try to keep his offensive talents in check.

How They See It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the postseason run so far...

“We’re having a lot of success from a couple of guys right now. Some more guys would like to get hot and I think it’s coming. I think they’re doing a lot of good things to get their chances and to create. Bounces aren’t playing too much in their favor, but I think we did a really good job of contributing all four lines into these eight games of wins. It’s taking everybody and we’re doing the little things right to keep this thing rolling.”

Taylor Hall talking about his line...

"To play on a line with Blakey and Stank and to be a line for 50-60 games, it’s a lot of fun to come to work right now. We’re winning, and it feels like everyone is contributing. We work hard, and we do it with a smile on our face. That’s a fun work environment. It’s not like this everywhere. There are some places where it’s like this, but this is pretty cool.”

Jackson Blake looking at the big picture and being 8-0 in the playoffs…

“Everyone’s contributing, top to bottom. Freddie, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a goalie play so good and handle the puck so well and do what he’s doing back there. We have so much trust in him and what he’s going to bring every night. Our PK, too, has been off the charts. That builds so much momentum for us. Most teams have good power plays, like the teams we’ve played so far, and for them to do what they do is pretty special. Everyone’s been so good and it’s been so fun, like (Taylor Hall) said, coming to the rink every day.”

Jaccob Slavin on three conference finals appearances in four years…

“You take it one step at a time and this is just another step in the process. We’ve got a good group in here who have all been there before now. Everyone knows what to expect and what is expected of us. We’ve got to make sure we go in with the right mindset and continue to just chip away and work hard like we do.”

Jaccob Slavin describing what makes this group different…

“Familiarity with the way we have to play. We have just about everybody back from last year and a couple of new additions that just make us that much better. All those guys are stepping up and playing big minutes and big roles. I think what’s different and maybe what’s helping us is just the expectations of how we have to play. You’re getting success from goaltending, PK, power play, five-on-five hockey. Everything is clicking right now.”

Taylor Hall giving Frederik Andersen some love…

"He’s so calm. You’re almost just expecting it every night now and that’s kind of unfair to him. He forces them to almost make the perfect shot or the perfect play to score. He’s a huge reason why our PK is where it is. Some people might not notice how he handles the puck. He’s so calm back there. He makes the right play every time and that makes it a lot easier on our D.”

Frederik Andersen answering what he believes has made him successful this postseason…

“Just being patient and building towards a good stance and good movement. (My) movement has been good and it’s kind of been building my foundation that I feel like is giving me the best chance of being in the way of the puck.”

Road Game HQ

Head to Carolina Ale House in Cary when the Canes are on the road for the team's official viewing events! Join Stormy, the Canes Crew, and more to watch the Canes compete.

Where To Watch Every Game...

Can't make it to Lenovo Center, or looking for a place to watch the road games in the series? Visit any Carolina Ale House in the state to watch the Canes throughout the playoffs.

Each game of the series will be broadcast nationally. When they become available, the complete schedule and broadcast info can be found at the top of this article.

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