Recap: Ehlers' Heroics Help Canes Take Game 2

RALEIGH, N.C. - Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice, including the overtime game-winner, to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a series-tying 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Final.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY PLAYOFF TICKETS | PLAYOFF HUB
Saturday's start looked a little like Thursday's, in that an early goal from Carolina got the hosts off to another hot start as Eric Robinson delivered a deflection past a sliding Jakub Dobeš at 2:33. But while the Canes drew a stark contrast to Game 1 in the shifts that followed, controlling play while holding the Habs without a shot, the opportunistic Canadiens still managed to equalize on a turnover just past the midway point of the frame.
Sticking to the script in the second period, the Hurricanes once again enjoyed ample offensive zone time while keeping their foe comfortably at bay in their own end. That pressure yielded chances, but no results, until Ehlers put forth a stunning solo effort to restore the lead at 17:03.
Entering the zone on a 2-on-2 rush, Ehlers deftly cut through the slot, slipped through two defenders while skating backward, then cut hard to his right and spun a shot along the ice that found daylight through Dobeš' legs, lifting the Canes to a 2-1 advantage through 40 minutes.
The hosts were stifling once more to open the final frame, keen to close things out with their lead intact. However, chances began to leak through around the midway mark of the period, and at 12:51, Josh Anderson whacked home a rebound, picking up his second of the night and ultimately forcing overtime.
Undeterred, the Hurricanes went right back to work in the extra frame. Needing just two shots and 3:29 of game time, Ehlers' second of the night came on a rush chance after Jalen Chatfield turned an attempted Montreal zone entry the other way. A Mark Jankowski touch pass then sent the speedy Dane across the blue line with speed, and he made no mistake with a laser past Dobeš' stick side to send a sold-out Lenovo Center into a frenzy.
Frederik Andersen faced a lighter than usual shot total but was key when called upon, finishing with 10 saves on 12 shots to move to 9-1 this postseason.