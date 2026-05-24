Recap: Ehlers' Heroics Help Canes Take Game 2

They Said It...

Jalen Chatfield on bouncing back from a tough Game 1…

“We knew we had to be better. Right from the start, we came out, and we got to our game. When we do that, we’re capable of doing what we did tonight…”

Frederik Andersen on the differences between Thursday and tonight…

“I think we were just getting it in their end more, honestly. We spent a lot more time putting wear and tear on them, and I think that was probably the key. And just being above them more. Obviously, it starts in their end, but throughout the three zones [we were good].”

Nikolaj Ehlers describing his game-winner…

“Chatty got it, and I saw Janks and Robbie were coming towards the bench side, so I thought, ‘I’m going to try and pick up some speed and go to the other side, see if I can create some space and some room to get it and skate.’ It was a great pass, I don’t even know if it was from Robbie or Janks, to be honest. Then, I just tried to get some speed and get the puck off my stick as quick as possible and try to surprise the goalie. Seeing that go in, [and] seeing how the fans reacted was pretty cool.”

Jaccob Slavin on Nikolaj Ehlers' massive performance...

"(He's) been unbelievable. It's awesome. He's so fast out there, (he) makes unbelievable plays with the puck. Obviously, on that first goal he had, you see the skill that he has. He's been a great addition for us, and we need him to keep doing that."

Eric Robinson after scoring for a second straight game...

"It feels really good, obviously, to contribute. We kind of need that, this time of year - contributions from different guys. I'm happy to see some of those chances go... [We're] spending more time in their end. Really, our whole team. I felt our line did a good job of that and limiting their chances just by playing in the O-zone."

Rod Brind’Amour on heading to Montreal with the series tied…

“It’s huge, obviously. They’re going to be happy with getting the win here, and we’re happy that at least we can start the series over. Nothing’s really been accomplished, other than we can kind of trash that first game and we can really start the series now. The good news is that I think we feel good about what we need to do and we got to it tonight.”