Recap: Ehlers' Heroics Help Canes Take Game 2

Series now tied at one win apiece following OT thriller

RECAP

© Cato Cataldo/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice, including the overtime game-winner, to lift the Carolina Hurricanes to a series-tying 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Final.

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Saturday's start looked a little like Thursday's, in that an early goal from Carolina got the hosts off to another hot start as Eric Robinson delivered a deflection past a sliding Jakub Dobeš at 2:33. But while the Canes drew a stark contrast to Game 1 in the shifts that followed, controlling play while holding the Habs without a shot, the opportunistic Canadiens still managed to equalize on a turnover just past the midway point of the frame.

Sticking to the script in the second period, the Hurricanes once again enjoyed ample offensive zone time while keeping their foe comfortably at bay in their own end. That pressure yielded chances, but no results, until Ehlers put forth a stunning solo effort to restore the lead at 17:03.

Entering the zone on a 2-on-2 rush, Ehlers deftly cut through the slot, slipped through two defenders while skating backward, then cut hard to his right and spun a shot along the ice that found daylight through Dobeš' legs, lifting the Canes to a 2-1 advantage through 40 minutes.

The hosts were stifling once more to open the final frame, keen to close things out with their lead intact. However, chances began to leak through around the midway mark of the period, and at 12:51, Josh Anderson whacked home a rebound, picking up his second of the night and ultimately forcing overtime.

Undeterred, the Hurricanes went right back to work in the extra frame. Needing just two shots and 3:29 of game time, Ehlers' second of the night came on a rush chance after Jalen Chatfield turned an attempted Montreal zone entry the other way. A Mark Jankowski touch pass then sent the speedy Dane across the blue line with speed, and he made no mistake with a laser past Dobeš' stick side to send a sold-out Lenovo Center into a frenzy.

Frederik Andersen faced a lighter than usual shot total but was key when called upon, finishing with 10 saves on 12 shots to move to 9-1 this postseason.

MTL at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second career playoff overtime goal to cap his fourth career multi-goal postseason performance. The 30-year-old has tallied four goals during the 2026 Playoffs, all in the last five games.
  • Ehlers became the fifth Hurricane since 2010 to score within the opening four minutes of playoff overtime. The others: Sebastian Aho (1:06 in Game 6 of 2021 R1), Jordan Staal (2:03 in Game 5 of 2021 R1), Jaccob Slavin (3:06 in Game 1 of 2025 R2) and Ian Cole (3:12 in Game 1 of 2022 R2).  
  • Eric Robinson scored for the second straight game, becoming the third player in the past five years to score each of his first two or more goals in a postseason in the Conference Finals. The others: Jason Robertson (4 in 2025 vs. EDM) and current teammate, William Carrier (2 in 2023 vs. DAL).
  • Jalen Chatfield and Mark Jankowski each recorded their first career multi-point playoff games with two assists apiece, including both helpers on Ehlers' GWG.
  • Jaccob Slavin went +3 and collected his 42nd career playoff point to move into sole possession of fifth place on the franchise's all-time list. He is one point from tying Eric Staal (43) for fourth.
  • The Hurricanes have earned four overtime wins in a single postseason for the third time in franchise history, following 2002 (7) and 2006 (4). Carolina advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in both of those years.

They Said It...

Jalen Chatfield on bouncing back from a tough Game 1…

“We knew we had to be better. Right from the start, we came out, and we got to our game. When we do that, we’re capable of doing what we did tonight…”

Frederik Andersen on the differences between Thursday and tonight…

“I think we were just getting it in their end more, honestly. We spent a lot more time putting wear and tear on them, and I think that was probably the key. And just being above them more. Obviously, it starts in their end, but throughout the three zones [we were good].”

Nikolaj Ehlers describing his game-winner…

“Chatty got it, and I saw Janks and Robbie were coming towards the bench side, so I thought, ‘I’m going to try and pick up some speed and go to the other side, see if I can create some space and some room to get it and skate.’ It was a great pass, I don’t even know if it was from Robbie or Janks, to be honest. Then, I just tried to get some speed and get the puck off my stick as quick as possible and try to surprise the goalie. Seeing that go in, [and] seeing how the fans reacted was pretty cool.”

Jaccob Slavin on Nikolaj Ehlers' massive performance...

"(He's) been unbelievable. It's awesome. He's so fast out there, (he) makes unbelievable plays with the puck. Obviously, on that first goal he had, you see the skill that he has. He's been a great addition for us, and we need him to keep doing that."

Eric Robinson after scoring for a second straight game...

"It feels really good, obviously, to contribute. We kind of need that, this time of year - contributions from different guys. I'm happy to see some of those chances go... [We're] spending more time in their end. Really, our whole team. I felt our line did a good job of that and limiting their chances just by playing in the O-zone."

Rod Brind’Amour on heading to Montreal with the series tied…

“It’s huge, obviously. They’re going to be happy with getting the win here, and we’re happy that at least we can start the series over. Nothing’s really been accomplished, other than we can kind of trash that first game and we can really start the series now. The good news is that I think we feel good about what we need to do and we got to it tonight.”

What's Next?

The Canes will travel to Montreal on Sunday before the puck drops at Bell Centre for Game 3 on Monday.

Next Game: Monday, May 25 | ECF, Game 3 at Montreal | 8:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch

Next Home Game: Friday, May 29 | ECF, Game 5 vs. Montreal | 8:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

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