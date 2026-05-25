Projected Lineup: ECF, Game 3 at Montreal

No changes expected as Canes seek series lead in Montreal

ECF G3_Projected Lineup_2568x1444
By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

MONTREAL - The Carolina Hurricanes are not expected to make any changes to their lineup as they try to take the lead in the 2026 Eastern Conference Final against the Montreal Canadiens.

Nikolaj Ehlers will look to stay hot after scoring twice, including the decisive dagger, in a series-tying 3-2 overtime win in Game 2. As will Eric Robinson, who opened the scoring with his second goal in as many games.

Saturday's win also featured a much tighter defensive showing from the Canes, who will now look to replicate that performance in hostile territory. That's been a hallmark of their playoff run this far, having allowed the fewest goals per road game (1.50) of any club this postseason.

In net, Frederik Andersen is expected to make his 11th start of the postseason. The Dane responded to a tough series-opening outing with 10 saves on 12 shots in Game 2, moving to within two of his career-high of 11 wins in one playoff run.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Gostisbehere - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

N/A

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Pyotr Kochetkov

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Mike Reilly

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs to start most power plays. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on with the first unit. If he wins it for the second unit, Mark Jankowski jumps on when Staal goes off.

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