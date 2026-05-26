Recap: Svechnikov Strikes In OT, Canes Win Game 3

MONTREAL - Andrei Svechnikov's second goal of the postseason came 14:06 into overtime to push the Carolina Hurricanes past the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in Game 3 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Final.

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For the third time in as many games this series, Carolina continued its trend of opening the scoring in the early stages of the contest. After a Mark Jankowski shot was blocked down low, the loose puck hopped right to an unmarked Shayne Gostisbehere for the inaugural marker at 8:24.

A Montreal response with 4:32 remaining in the stanza looked poised to send the two sides back to their respective locker rooms square; however, Carolina answered just 54 seconds later to climb back into the driver's seat. Once more, it was an activating defenseman jumping up in the play serving as a key ingredient, as K'Andre Miller found Taylor Hall at the far post to make it a 2-1 game.

The second lead of the night would last just 4:43 beyond the intermission, though, as an early second-period power play allowed a connection between Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson to reset the score. Play remained tightly contested throughout the middle stanza and into the final frame, but neither side could (legally) find a way to take the lead in regulation time, as a would-be go-ahead goal for Montreal was cancelled out for offside upon review.

Holding their foe to just two shots across the third period and overtime, the Hurricanes built on a few near-misses until Svechnikov finally found twine. After intercepting Hutson's breakout pass at the blue line, Svechnikov went to work down low to maintain possession. A cross-ice feed to Seth Jarvis in the left circle didn't stick to his tape, but Jarvis quickly returned the favor to his linemate up high for a quick-release wrister that whistled through bodies, off Jakub Dobeš, and into the top corner of the net.

Frederik Andersen once again faced a somewhat lighter workload, but his 11 saves on 13 shots featured several high-danger stops amid a tight contest.