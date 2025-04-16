Preview: April 16 at Montreal

MONTREAL - The Carolina Hurricanes open a back-to-back to close out the regular season, first with a meeting against the Montreal Canadiens.
When: Wednesday, April 16
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -145
Canes Record: 47-28-5 (99 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, April 13
Canadiens Record: 39-31-11 (89 Points, 5th - Atlantic Division)
Canadiens Last Game: 4-3 Loss (SO) to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, April 14