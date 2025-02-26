Recap: Canes Blanked By Habs As Road Woes Linger

"We're starting off games down a couple and chasing is never a recipe for success..."

RECAP

© Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

MONTREAL - Montreal goaltender Sam Montembeault stopped all 20 Carolina shots on Tuesday as the Canadiens dealt the Hurricanes a 4-0 shutout loss at Bell Centre.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

For the second straight game, the Canes found themselves trailing by multiple goals following the first period of play after a pair of deflections helped the Habs get ahead.

Another Montreal goal arrived midway through the second stanza - this time on the power play - to lengthen the lead, despite the Canes limiting their foe to just two shots. Carolina generated ample opportunities on a pair of power-plays in the third, including hitting the post multiple times, but Montreal struck again on the man advantage to make it 4-0 at 10:22.

Frederik Andersen stopped 14 of 18 shots in his return to action after the break.

CAR at MTL | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Rod Brind'Amour and staff elected to go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen tonight, scratching Tyson Jost up front and having Riley Stillman skate as the extra on the blue line. Stillman played just 1:52, including zero shifts in the second and third periods.
  • Tonight was the fifth time this season that Carolina has been shut out. It is the second time in their last four road games, joining Feb. 4 in Winnipeg.
  • Discipline was a factor in the contest as the Canadiens capitalized on two of their five power plays. The Canes recorded 10+ penalty minutes for just the 14th time this season - only six teams in the NHL have done so fewer times in 2024-25.
  • Receiving no run support, Frederik Andersen is the first Canes goalie this season to suffer three consecutive defeats.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour after the defeat...

"It's been a bit of the same story. It's not that we're giving up a ton, but when we do, we just seem to find a way [for it to go in]. A couple of weird bounces there off the start and you're behind the eight ball. You've got to give them credit, they didn't give us much. They were doing a nice job of defending when they got the lead. Special teams have to be better. I did like the penalty kill tonight. They did a pretty good job. (Montreal's last goal) is a floater. That's kind of a tough break. The five-on-three did a hell of a job. I didn't like Suzuki's power-play goal, it wasn't a Grade-A opportunity. We've got to find a way to score goals."

Jordan Staal sharing similar thoughts...

"We're starting off games down a couple and chasing is never a recipe for success. I just don't think we're defending well enough. We're kind of hoping to out-score teams and hoping to out-chance teams, playing that 50/50 'we get more goals than them' kind of thing. We've always been a club that defends and defends well. We've slipped in that aspect of our game."

Rod Brind'Amour on the team's defending and what hasn't been going right for the team...

"(We gave up) under 20 shots again tonight. That's a pretty good defense. It was 11 until the last seven minutes of the game. To me, if you look at the identity of our team, it's definitely changed in the last couple of weeks. We've changed the way that we play a little bit and that's no knock on the guys that we brought in, they're great players, but we have to remember how we play the game. I think we've changed a little bit and it's clearly not working."

Jordan Staal when asked about the team's struggles away from Raleigh...

"We've got to find a way to be better on the road. It's really hard to put a finger on [what's not gone well on the road], obviously. It's really disappointing, there's nothing better than a greasy road win and we haven't done that much this year. I think it really comes down to defending. When teams are comfortable at home, they're feeling it. We've got to find ways to slow them down and keep the puck out of our net. That'll give us a better chance on the road to get some wins."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to be off on Wednesday before returning to action on Thursday for Whalers Night at Lenovo Center.

Next Home Game: Thursday, Feb. 27 vs. Buffalo | 7:00 p.m. | Whalers Night | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

News Feed

NHL Announces Time Changes For Games On March 11 And 25

Projected Lineup: February 25 at Montreal

WRAL To Broadcast Additional Canes Games Sponsored By Coastal Credit Union And Closets By Design

Preview: February 25 at Montreal

Seth Jarvis To Be Featured In Season 2 Of Prime Video's FACEOFF: Inside The NHL

Thriving In Throwbacks: A Look At Whalers Night History

Recap: Canes' Three-Goal Third Not Enough In Toronto

Canes Activate Jost From Injured Reserve

Projected Lineup: February 22 at Toronto

Preview: February 22 at Toronto

Notebook: Canes Ready To Get Back To Game Action

Jarvis, Canada Win 4 Nations Face-Off Championship

4 Nations Face-Off Championship Preview

How Did The Canes Spend Their Break?

Injury Report: Jost 'Should Be Good To Go' As Canes Get Set To Resume Play

Checking In With The Canes At The 4 Nations Face-Off

Canes Recall Stillman From Chicago

What To Watch For The Rest Of The 2024-25 Regular Season