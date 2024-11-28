Recap: Canes Top Rangers In Thanksgiving Eve Thriller

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes scored twice in the final frame to notch a second straight third-period comeback victory, ousting the New York Rangers 4-3 in front of a 78th straight sellout crowd at Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored the first of those, netting his third of the year midway through the frame on a wraparound to level the score. Two minutes later, Jackson Blake rifled a wrister from the slot past Igor Shesterkin for the eventual game-winner at 12:01 on the power play.

After conceding 18 seconds into Monday's win over Dallas, the Canes were on the front foot to kick off Wednesday's game and opened the scoring at 4:53 of the first period on a seeing-eye snipe from Jack Drury in the left circle.

New York equalized late in the first, but another strong start to the second stanza restored Carolina's lead as Martin Necas fed Seth Jarvis a slick seam pass for a power-play tally just 1:13 into the frame. The Rangers went on to score twice in the back half of the period to take a 3-2 lead into the third, setting the stage for Carolina's second comeback thriller this week.

Spencer Martin picked up his second straight win with 20 saves on 23 shots.