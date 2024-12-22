Recap: Canes Storm Past Rangers On Sunday

NEW YORK - After giving up a goal 17 seconds in, the Carolina Hurricanes settled in and climbed from behind to take a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

New York's Jimmy Vesey finished off a rush chance on his team's first shift of the game to put the Canes on the back foot through 20 minutes, but a dominant second stanza saw the visitors tally twice for a 2-1 lead.

William Carrier potted the first of those, putting in the hard work around the crease to poke home a loose puck midway through the frame. Five minutes later, Jack Roslovic drew a high-sticking penalty, left the game for some repairs and returned just in time to score the go-ahead goal, finishing a perfect pass from Dmitry Orlov at the back door on the ensuing power play.

A dedicated defensive effort from Carolina protected the lead in the third, and Sebastian Aho put away an empty-netter to clinch the two points.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves in a sterling showing between the pipes and led the Canes in scoring with two assists.