Recap: Andersen, Canes Blank Rangers On Broadway

NEW YORK - Frederik Andersen recorded a 22-save shutout and Andrei Svechnikov tallied his third multi-goal game of the season as the Carolina Hurricanes blanked the New York Rangers 4-0 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

As they did on Long Island on Saturday, the Hurricanes started the scoring with Svechnikov collecting a Taylor Hall pass at the top of the zone and wiring a snap shot past Igor Shesterkin just 56 seconds into the contest.

A relatively even contest rolled into the middle stanza, and while New York generated a number of chances that Andersen coolly turned aside, it was Carolina grabbing the game's next goal as the period wound down.

After a late Rangers breakaway bid was broken up in front of the Canes net, Mikko Rantanen carried the puck the other way and played a give-and-go with Jackson Blake as they entered the offensive zone, then set up Svechnikov alone in front for a tap-in dagger with 31 seconds left in the frame.

With its foot on the gas, Carolina raced out of the gates in the third period with two tallies in the first 2:30 to take a 4-0 lead. Sebastian Aho ripped home the first of those, capitalizing on a New York turnover, while Seth Jarvis followed up 1:26 later after some strong work down low from Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook.

Andersen's shutout - his first of the season - marked his sixth consecutive win between the pipes.