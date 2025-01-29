Recap: Andersen, Canes Blank Rangers On Broadway

NEW YORK - Frederik Andersen recorded a 22-save shutout and Andrei Svechnikov tallied his third multi-goal game of the season as the Carolina Hurricanes blanked the New York Rangers 4-0 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

As they did on Long Island on Saturday, the Hurricanes started the scoring with Svechnikov collecting a Taylor Hall pass at the top of the zone and wiring a snap shot past Igor Shesterkin just 56 seconds into the contest.

A relatively even contest rolled into the middle stanza, and while New York generated a number of chances that Andersen coolly turned aside, it was Carolina grabbing the game's next goal as the period wound down.

After a late Rangers breakaway bid was broken up in front of the Canes net, Mikko Rantanen carried the puck the other way and played a give-and-go with Jackson Blake as they entered the offensive zone, then set up Svechnikov alone in front for a tap-in dagger with 31 seconds left in the frame.

With its foot on the gas, Carolina raced out of the gates in the third period with two tallies in the first 2:30 to take a 4-0 lead. Sebastian Aho ripped home the first of those, capitalizing on a New York turnover, while Seth Jarvis followed up 1:26 later after some strong work down low from Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook.

Andersen's shutout - his first of the season - marked his sixth consecutive win between the pipes.

Stats & Standouts

  • Frederik Andersen's first shutout of the 2024-25 campaign was his ninth as a Hurricane, pulling him into a tie with his running mate, Pyotr Kochetkov, for seventh in franchise history.
  • The Danish netminder is the fourth goalie to record a shutout for the Canes this season. Carolina is just the fourth team in NHL history to have four separate goaltenders record shutouts in a single season, joining the 2002-03 Blues, 1980-81 Canadiens and 1972-73 Bruins.
  • Andersen has now recorded wins in each of his last six outings, marking the third-longest winning run of his Carolina tenure. His longest? The eight consecutive victories he enjoyed in his first eight games as a Hurricane back in 2021-22.
  • Andrei Svechnikov posted three points in a game for the 20th time in his career, becoming the seventh player in Canes team history (since relocation) to do so - joining Eric Staal, Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, Rod Brind'Amour, Ray Whitney and Jeff Skinner.
  • His first-period goal was Carolina's fourth opening-minute tally of the season, tying Florida, Edmonton and Seattle for the most among NHL clubs during the 2024-25 campaign.
  • The Hurricanes held the Rangers scoreless on three power plays on Tuesday, completing their league-leading 34th game this season without allowing a power-play goal. Carolina's top-ranked penalty kill now sits at 86% on the year.
  • After starting the season on injured reserve and picking up quite a few airline miles between Raleigh and Chicago, Riley Stillman finally drew in for his first game with the Canes. Sporting his father, Cory's, #61 he wore during Carolina's 2006 Stanley Cup victory, Stillman skated 7:40 as the team's seventh defenseman and logged a fight in his first NHL game in 655 days.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour discussing the importance of the team's two goals in 1:26 to start the third period...

"It was a good start. Both of those goals were kind of what we needed. Good zone time, winning your 50/50 battles, and making good plays, right? Executing and finishing. That was our best period and it needed to be. We got the two points."

Rod Brind'Amour on the newcomers, plus Frederik Andersen...

"I thought Hallsy had a really good game. He was obviously instrumental in the first goal but every shift he was doing things, hanging onto pucks, and making good plays. That was really encouraging. Rants made a hell of a play on the goal to Svech to give us a nice lead going to the third. Really encouraging. Freddie played really well. The first two periods both goalies were making highlight reel saves. That's not exactly how we want to do it, but they have a good team and they're going to get their chances. In the third we shut it down pretty well, other than the [Zibanejad] breakaway. Other than that, we were pretty solid."

Frederik Andersen following his shutout...

"The way we shut it down in the third was awesome. We pride ourselves in a good penalty kill and obviously throughout the game there were some big kills. Some of the hard work some of the guys were doing to break up plays on the backcheck were huge. Throughout the game, there were definitely great plays and those are good signs for a good team."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday and will return to game action on Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Next Game: Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Chicago | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

