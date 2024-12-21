Recap: Canes Come Up Short Against Caps

"We were good at times, but just not for the full 60..."

© Patrick Smith/Getty Images

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Seth Jarvis' third-period goal got his club on the board midway through the third period on Friday, but the Carolina Hurricanes failed to further dent Charlie Lindgren (24 saves) en route to a 3-1 defeat against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

With his team trailing 3-0, Jarvis gave Carolina life amidst a lackluster offensive showing with his ninth of the year, wiring a wrister from the right circle after playing catch with Sebastian Aho.

Washington previously found twine in the final minute of the first period largely dominated by the hosts, then took control amidst a stronger second stanza from Carolina with a pair of goals in just over three minutes late in the frame.

Pyotr Kochetkov finished with 19 saves on 22 shots.

Stats & Standouts

  • With two penalties killed against the Caps, the Canes' PK unit kept the opposing power play off the scoreboard for the eighth straight game. Carolina has now killed off 85.5% of penalties this season, climbing to third in the NHL.
  • On the flip side, Carolina's power play has converted just one of its last 13 opportunities over the last five games after going 0-for-2 in the nation's capital.
  • With another assist on Friday, Sebastian Aho has recorded points in three straight games and 11 of his last 13 outings. He ranks T-10th in the NHL with 17 points in that 13-game span.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing the loss...

"I didn't like the first period. We were not very good and we gave up a late goal, which you don't want to do, obviously. The second period, for the first 15 minutes, we were doing exactly what we needed. (Kochetkov) made a couple of nice saves, then we gave up another one late. That kind of just deflates the whole group. You're not getting three [goals] against these guys, probably, with the way they defend. We gave it a good effort, but we messed up by that first period not being what we needed to do."

Seth Jarvis stressing how much the late-period goals hurt the Canes...

"You can't up give up goals in the last minute of periods. It sucks the life out of anything that you've built going into the intermission. On (their second goal), I have to be harder to play against. It's bearing down and winning battles, especially knowing the time and place in the game. (At that point) we were still in it. It was 2-0, but we were making progress. To do that is unacceptable. It's been the story [for] the last little while for our team. It's just about locking in, especially in those dying minutes."

Tyson Jost giving his input...

"We were good at times, but just not for the full 60. That one stings. You do it right for so long, but then there's just a couple of little lapses and it kind of bites you. It was a good game, a playoff-like game, but that one stings."

What's Next?

The Canes are scheduled to stay off the ice on Saturday and will return to game action Sunday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Next Game: Sunday, Dec. 22 at NY Rangers | 12:30 pm

Next Home Game: Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. New Jersey | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

