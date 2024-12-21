Recap: Canes Come Up Short Against Caps

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Seth Jarvis' third-period goal got his club on the board midway through the third period on Friday, but the Carolina Hurricanes failed to further dent Charlie Lindgren (24 saves) en route to a 3-1 defeat against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
With his team trailing 3-0, Jarvis gave Carolina life amidst a lackluster offensive showing with his ninth of the year, wiring a wrister from the right circle after playing catch with Sebastian Aho.
Washington previously found twine in the final minute of the first period largely dominated by the hosts, then took control amidst a stronger second stanza from Carolina with a pair of goals in just over three minutes late in the frame.
Pyotr Kochetkov finished with 19 saves on 22 shots.