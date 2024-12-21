Recap: Canes Come Up Short Against Caps

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing the loss...

"I didn't like the first period. We were not very good and we gave up a late goal, which you don't want to do, obviously. The second period, for the first 15 minutes, we were doing exactly what we needed. (Kochetkov) made a couple of nice saves, then we gave up another one late. That kind of just deflates the whole group. You're not getting three [goals] against these guys, probably, with the way they defend. We gave it a good effort, but we messed up by that first period not being what we needed to do."

Seth Jarvis stressing how much the late-period goals hurt the Canes...

"You can't up give up goals in the last minute of periods. It sucks the life out of anything that you've built going into the intermission. On (their second goal), I have to be harder to play against. It's bearing down and winning battles, especially knowing the time and place in the game. (At that point) we were still in it. It was 2-0, but we were making progress. To do that is unacceptable. It's been the story [for] the last little while for our team. It's just about locking in, especially in those dying minutes."

Tyson Jost giving his input...

"We were good at times, but just not for the full 60. That one stings. You do it right for so long, but then there's just a couple of little lapses and it kind of bites you. It was a good game, a playoff-like game, but that one stings."