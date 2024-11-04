Recap: Necas, Orlov Lead Canes Past Caps

RALEIGH, N.C. - In a battle atop the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes notched a sixth straight win by defeating the Washington Capitals 4-2 at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Dmitry Orlov (2G) and Martin Necas (1G, 2A) led the offensive effort for the Canes, while Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 19 of 21 shots to earn his own fourth consecutive victory.

Orlov's first of the evening opened the scoring at 14:01 of the first. Taking a pass from Necas at the blue line, the defenseman carried the puck down the boards into the left circle before wiring a shot past Charlie Lindgren's glove for the early lead.

Two goals in the final minute of the opening frame gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead heading into the second stanza, but Necas and Orlov again teamed up for the equalizer and go-ahead goal, respectively. Necas first knotted things up on a breakaway at 2:29, then set up Orlov for a one-timer from the right circle just under three minutes later for the eventual game-winner.

Following a stout shutdown effort from the Canes in the third, Andrei Svechnikov iced the game with an empty-netter in the waning moments of play.