NHL Announces Game 1 Start Time

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League announced today that Game 1 of the first-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders will begin at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 20.

The game will take place at PNC Arena.

Bally Sports South will have a broadcast and the game will also be available nationally on TBS, truTV, and Max.

Tickets for the contest are on sale now here.

A full Round 1 schedule is expected to be announced following the conclusion of the NHL's regular season schedule on Thursday, April 18.