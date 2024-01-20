RALEIGH, NC. - In the words of his head coach Rod Brind'Amour, Martin Necas was "a difference maker" on Friday night, playing an integral role in the Carolina Hurricanes' 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
Necas Returns, Scores In Victory Over Red Wings
"What you saw tonight, that's what he's capable of doing. Somehow we've got to keep moving that forward."
The Marty Party Rolls Along...
Idle from game action since Monday, the Canes returned to the ice to take on the Red Wings for the second time in 36 days.
Hoping to get back in the win column after having their eight-game point streak snapped by the Los Angeles Kings, the Canes found themselves behind the eight ball early.
2:27 in, a rare offensive zone mishap allowed Detroit to go in transition the other way. Two-on-one, Joe Veleno dished one over to Klim Kostin, who beat Antti Raanta.
The veteran netminder got most of the initial shot with his glove, but it trickled across the line to put Carolina in a quick 1-0 hole.
The hole was a shallow one though.
Just 47 seconds after they trailed, Jordan Martinook brought the game back to even ground.
Cutting in front of former Hurricane Alex Lyon's crease, #48 tipped one home to score for a fourth consecutive game.
Red Wings Return The Favor...
As the remainder of the first period was contested tightly and penalty-free, the two sides moved to the second with their 1-1 score.
The two sides combined for just 11 shots in the opening stanza with eight belonging to Carolina, setting the tone for what would be the story of the rest of the night.
Chances were few and far between for each side, as both groups showed they were comfortable playing at even strength and waiting for the opposition to make a mistake.
As the middle frame progressed, the Canes were able to claim their first lead of the night in the late stages.
Necas, who returned to the lineup after missing five games due to an upper-body injury, put his full offensive skill set on display and earned his team their second goal of the night.
Unfortunately, like the first period, the advantage didn't last long.
The first penalty of the night was finally called inside the final two minutes of the period, and it went against Carolina. Jaccob Slavin, one of the most important penalty killers for Tim Gleason's units, was sent off for holding, and it proved costly.
It took just 21 seconds for the Red Wings to cash in, counter-striking after Carolina tried to push shorthanded.
To The Finish...
Sending the contest to finish still tied, it felt like one mistake was going to make all the difference.
That proved to be true.
It took 50:15 for Carolina to get their first and only power play of the night, but turned out to be the game-deciding moment.
After Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry hauled down Jack Drury, the Canes immediately got to work on the man advantage. Sebastian Aho sent a puck to the front of the net, Michael Bunting got the first tip, and Andrei Svechnikov stuffed it home for the eventual game-winner.
Aho would add a late empty net goal, giving the Canes at least one point in the standings for the 15th time in their last 17 games.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour on the tight, grindy affair...
"I give the guys a lot of credit for how we played that third period. It was just great. We stuck with what we were doing. I don't know what we gave up chance-wise in the third, but it wasn't much, and that's what it's about... I thought our guys did a great job of just sticking with the game plan, and we got the two points."
Martin Necas after his two-point evening and just being back with the group...
"I probably should have had a couple [of goals] in the first, then finally it went in [in the second period[. I felt good, physically. I haven't played for a couple of weeks and I just have to build on that... It feels like a new season. Let's make it a better one. It was a good win for us. It felt good to be back."
Michael Bunting sharing his thoughts on the importance of the power play and how meaningful it can be in a game like tonight...
"We're clicking right now. Obviously, at the start of the season, we weren't really doing it well and that was the one thing we wanted to focus on. I feel like we're getting in our spots now and figuring out where everyone is going to be. We do a lot of video on it. It's been good and we're hoping that it keeps rolling."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Saturday and return to action on Sunday at home against the Minnesota Wild.
