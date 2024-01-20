Necas Returns, Scores In Victory Over Red Wings

The Marty Party Rolls Along...

Idle from game action since Monday, the Canes returned to the ice to take on the Red Wings for the second time in 36 days.

Hoping to get back in the win column after having their eight-game point streak snapped by the Los Angeles Kings, the Canes found themselves behind the eight ball early.

2:27 in, a rare offensive zone mishap allowed Detroit to go in transition the other way. Two-on-one, Joe Veleno dished one over to Klim Kostin, who beat Antti Raanta.

The veteran netminder got most of the initial shot with his glove, but it trickled across the line to put Carolina in a quick 1-0 hole.

The hole was a shallow one though.

Just 47 seconds after they trailed, Jordan Martinook brought the game back to even ground.

Cutting in front of former Hurricane Alex Lyon's crease, #48 tipped one home to score for a fourth consecutive game.