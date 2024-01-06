WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes earned a fifth consecutive win on Friday, scoring five times in the final 16:37 to take a 6-2 win from the Washington Capitals.
Five-Goal Third Period Gives Canes A Memorable Win Over Capitals
Ponomarev records multiple points in his NHL debut and the power play strikes twice again
Next Man Up...
Arriving in the nation's capital to kick off a back-to-back set, the Canes had a surprise announcement in the afternoon hours leading up to puck drop.
With Jesper Fast sidelined after a hit to the head last weekend, it turned out that the group would also be without Martin Necas (upper-body injury) and Stefan Noesen (illness) for the contest, leaving the team with just 10 healthy forwards.
Come on down (up), Vasily Ponomarev.
Recalled from the Chicago Wolves, the 2020 second-round draft pick arrived at Capital One Arena just after 5 p.m. Jumping right into the lineup and making his NHL debut, the Canes would roll 11-7, including the return of Tony DeAngelo on the blue line.
Behind The Eight Ball...
When the action began, it was a different story from the four most recent games for Carolina. Winning all four, an integral part of each victory was establishing the lead within the first 10 minutes.
Instead, tonight, they fell behind early.
Some miscommunication in the defending end allowed Washington forward Nic Dowd to step in unmarked on Pyotr Kochetkov and put the home team in front after only 7:06.
Then, an area that had been so strong for Carolina as of late, special teams, didn't work in their favor.
After a self-inflicted wound cut short half of their first power play try, Washington then found twine on their first full attempt. Dylan Strome redirected an Alex Ovechkin pass home, sending the Canes to the second down a pair.
Cut The Deficit In Half...
With Darcy Kuemper doing his part to maintain the 2-0 lead for the Capitals, the Canes chipped away in the second period.
Controlling possession and limiting Washington to just four shots over the 20 minutes, Carolina got on the board five minutes into the frame. Some strong work winning a puck battle along the wall allowed Andrei Svechnikov to hit a creeping Brent Burns, getting the visitors on the board.
Stormed From Behind...
Burns' sixth goal of the season was the lone one of the middle frame and after the brisk, penalty-free stanza it was a 2-1 game.
When play resumed for the third, things were still snowballing in the right direction for Carolina. Just 3:23 into the final period of regulation, Seth Jarvis evened the score.
After an end-to-end rush by Dmitry Orlov was cut off behind the Capitals net, Ponomarev picked up the loose puck and set up #24 for the equalizer.
It was anyone's game at that juncture of the contest, but momentum was a friend of the Canes.
Finally getting another chance on the man advantage inside the final 10 minutes, Svechnikov made good on his earlier mistake. He was the one who cut short Carolina's first try in the first period with an interference infraction, but he made up for it with the eventual game-winning goal.
Wiring home a one-time feed from Sebastian Aho, it turned out to be one of two power play goals separated by 78 seconds for Rod Brind'Amour's group.
Burns' second of the night gave Carolina some insurance and with only 6:01 to go in regulation, then it felt like the game was wrapped up.
The Canes had two more in them though.
Shorthanded, Dmitry Orlov, in his first game back in Washington as a member of the opposing team, hit the empty net to make it a 5-2 contest.
And finally, to put a bow on his special day Ponomarev capped off a two-one-one inside the final minute, netting his first NHL goal and giving his newly-joined team a sixth unanswered goal.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour on the night as a whole...
"I love the way we played. I thought the first period was great. We gave up a couple of chances and they ended up in the net, but I just like the way that the guys stuck with it. And they didn't get off track. It was a tough grind in the second period, but we were able to get one and didn't give up much... Then in the third, early, Kochetkov had to make some saves. Then we got going. It was a great effort all around."
Brind'Amour continuing on Ponomarev...
"I love seeing it. I love seeing it. We love this kid. He's been around for a while. He came to camp and got injured. It was a tough break for him, we couldn't really see what he was about. He's been playing well, waiting for his time and he earned his game tonight. Obviously, he had a huge impact. It's a great memory for him and I'm really happy for him."
Dmitry Orlov discussing his emotional night...
"It was special. It was my first time back here since the trade and free agency. I was drafted in 2009 and played here for 12 years. A lot of great memories, obviously. It was not easy to watch [the tribute video that played during the first TV timeout], but it was nice. It was a nice ovation from the fans. A lot of flashbacks. It wasn't always easy times, but a lot happened in 12 years and I appreciate everything from their organization."
What's Next?
The Canes will fly home immediately post-game and will get right back into game action on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. Due to the 2 p.m. NC State basketball start, the puck drop is set for 8 p.m.
