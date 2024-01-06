Five-Goal Third Period Gives Canes A Memorable Win Over Capitals

Stormed From Behind...

Burns' sixth goal of the season was the lone one of the middle frame and after the brisk, penalty-free stanza it was a 2-1 game.

When play resumed for the third, things were still snowballing in the right direction for Carolina. Just 3:23 into the final period of regulation, Seth Jarvis evened the score.

After an end-to-end rush by Dmitry Orlov was cut off behind the Capitals net, Ponomarev picked up the loose puck and set up #24 for the equalizer.

It was anyone's game at that juncture of the contest, but momentum was a friend of the Canes.

Finally getting another chance on the man advantage inside the final 10 minutes, Svechnikov made good on his earlier mistake. He was the one who cut short Carolina's first try in the first period with an interference infraction, but he made up for it with the eventual game-winning goal.

Wiring home a one-time feed from Sebastian Aho, it turned out to be one of two power play goals separated by 78 seconds for Rod Brind'Amour's group.

Burns' second of the night gave Carolina some insurance and with only 6:01 to go in regulation, then it felt like the game was wrapped up.

The Canes had two more in them though.

Shorthanded, Dmitry Orlov, in his first game back in Washington as a member of the opposing team, hit the empty net to make it a 5-2 contest.

And finally, to put a bow on his special day Ponomarev capped off a two-one-one inside the final minute, netting his first NHL goal and giving his newly-joined team a sixth unanswered goal.