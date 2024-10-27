Nikishin, Nadeau Ranked On ESPN's Top NHL Prospects List

Canes draft picks named among best team-affiliated players outside the NHL

NikishinNadeauCover

© Left: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images | Right: Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Caniacs already know their names, but the rest of the hockey world is taking notice of Carolina Hurricanes prospects Alexander Nikishin and Bradly Nadeau.

On Thursday, the duo was named to ESPN's ranking of the top 50 NHL-drafted players currently competing outside of the league. Nikishin (#3 on the list) and Nadeau (#44 on the list) highlight a widely respected Hurricanes prospect pool, which checked in at #10 in ESPN's organizational pipeline rankings earlier this month.

Alexander Nikishin - #3 of 50

What more is there to say about the do-it-all defenseman? Enjoying a steep upward development curve since being selected 69th overall by Carolina in 2020, Nikishin has been routinely mentioned among the best players outside the NHL for a couple of years now and trails only fellow Russian Ivan Demidov and Belarusian blueliner Artyom Levshunov - both selected in the top five at the 2024 NHL Draft - in ESPN's rankings.

Serving as team captain for SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL for the second straight season, Nikishin became his club's all-time highest-scoring defenseman earlier in October after reaching 132 points with the team. Riding back-to-back 55-point campaigns, Nikishin boasts 143 points in 243 career KHL contests.

Here's what ESPN had to say...

There is little doubt that Nikishin will be a towering presence on the Carolina blue line soon. He's comfortably the best defenseman in the KHL, and projects to be a top-pairing blueliner in the NHL. His two-way game is mature, and his physical makeup should allow him to thrive in Carolina.

Bradly Nadeau - #44 of 50

Nadeau put pen to paper with the Canes near the end of the 2022-23 regular season following a standout year at the Univ. of Maine. His calling card is an eye-popping shooting ability that makes him a threat to score from almost anywhere on the ice. Selected 29th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, the St-Francois de Madaw, N.B. native led the Black Bears in goals (19) and points (46) and was joint-leader in assists (27).

After making his NHL debut late last season, Nadeau has opened the 2024-25 campaign with the Chicago Wolves in style. The forward scored his first professional goal earlier this month as the Wolves downed the defending Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears on the road.

Here's what ESPN had to say...

His package of skill and playmaking is undeniable, and gives the Canes options to fill their lineup with three scoring lines in the next couple of years.

