Nikishin, Nadeau Ranked On ESPN's Top NHL Prospects List

Alexander Nikishin - #3 of 50

What more is there to say about the do-it-all defenseman? Enjoying a steep upward development curve since being selected 69th overall by Carolina in 2020, Nikishin has been routinely mentioned among the best players outside the NHL for a couple of years now and trails only fellow Russian Ivan Demidov and Belarusian blueliner Artyom Levshunov - both selected in the top five at the 2024 NHL Draft - in ESPN's rankings.

Serving as team captain for SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL for the second straight season, Nikishin became his club's all-time highest-scoring defenseman earlier in October after reaching 132 points with the team. Riding back-to-back 55-point campaigns, Nikishin boasts 143 points in 243 career KHL contests.

Here's what ESPN had to say...