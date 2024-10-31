Projected Lineup: October 31 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, N.C. - If it's not broken, don't fix it.

The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to deploy what has led them to four straight victories as they take on the Boston Bruins tonight at Lenovo Center.

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to start between the pipes for a second consecutive game due to a lower-body injury to Frederik Andersen. Kochetkov made a blunder on Monday in Vancouver that led to the game-tying goal but bounced back accordingly and earned a win. In total, he stopped 24/27 to improve to 3-1.

Should he get the nod again tonight, it would be the first time this season that a Canes netminder has started back-to-back games. The 25-year-old may have an opportunity to string together several starts in a row, after Rod Brind'Amour revealed this morning that Andersen is now considered week-to-week.

In front of Kochetkov's crease, few skaters in the NHL enter tonight's action hotter than Martin Necas.

Producing multiple points in four of the team's six games on their road trip out west, he leads the team in scoring with 11 points in eight games. He will try to extend his point streak to five games this evening.

Sebastian Aho heads into tonight's game with 21 points in 19 career games against Boston.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -185

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Martin]

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body, Week-To-Week)

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)

Scratches

N/A

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns