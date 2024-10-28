Preview: October 28 at Vancouver

VANCOUVER - The Carolina Hurricanes close out their season-long six-game road trip on Monday as they take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

-

When: Monday, October 28

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -125

-

Canes Record: 5-2-0 (10 Points, T-3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, October 26

-

Canucks Record: 4-1-2 (10 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)

Canucks Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, October 26