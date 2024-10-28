Preview: October 28 at Vancouver

Canes aim for a fourth consecutive win

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
VANCOUVER - The Carolina Hurricanes close out their season-long six-game road trip on Monday as they take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

-

When: Monday, October 28

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -125

-

Canes Record: 5-2-0 (10 Points, T-3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, October 26

-

Canucks Record: 4-1-2 (10 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)

Canucks Last Game: 4-3 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, October 26

Last Game...

  • The Canes picked up a third win in a row on Saturday with a rather controlling victory in Seattle.
  • Andrei Svechnikov got the scoring started, moving the power play's streak to five consecutive games with a goal, and things continued to snowball forward for Carolina from there. Jackson Blake earned his first NHL assist on a setup to Jack Drury in the second period and Seth Jarvis put the Kraken away with a third period breakaway goal. Dmitry Orlov would add an empty netter for good measure.
  • The lone blemish on Frederik Andersen's night was a third-period breakaway goal for Jared McCann.

In Net...

  • With Andersen winning on Saturday, it is expected that Pyotr Kochetkov will take his turn in the scheduled rotation this evening.
  • Kochetkov earned his second win of the season on Thursday in Calgary, stopping 30/32.

Go Fish...

  • Sebastian Aho was held off the scoresheet on Saturday, snapping his five-game point streak.
  • Despite the pointless night, Aho remains operating at a point-per-game pace, producing two goals and five assists in seven games this season.

Special Teams...

  • In addition to their power play being 6-for-18 on the road trip, Carolina's penalty kill has been fantastic too. Tim Gleason's units are 17-for-18 with a man in the box.
  • Entering Monday's play, the Canes rank inside the top 10 in both power play (26.1% - 7th) and penalty kill (85.2% - 8th).

On The Other Side...

  • The Canucks enter tonight winners of four in a row, taking down Florida, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Pittsburgh in the last 10 days.
  • Allowing an average of just two goals in the four-game run, Kevin Lankinen has been stellar stepping into the lead role with Thatcher Demko injured. The team's late-summer signing is 4-0-1 with a .930 save percentage to start his season.
  • On offense, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, and Conor Garland all have seven points in seven games for the team.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) has worked in a no-contact sweater since training camp started on September 19.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes fly home to Raleigh immediately post-game and are scheduled to be off on Tuesday. They'll return to practice on Wednesday and then game action to start a four-game home stand on Thursday against the Boston Bruins.
  • Next Game: Thursday, October 31 vs. Boston | HALLOWEEN NIGHT | Tickets | Parking

