Projected Lineup: October 26 at Seattle

SEATTLE - The Carolina Hurricanes are expected to stick with what's earned them two wins in their last two games as they go for a third against the Seattle Kraken tonight.

Martin Necas has been red-hot for Carolina, leading the team in scoring with eight points in six games. Producing five points in his last two games, #88 has multiple points in three of the team's first four games on the trip and will try to continue that streak tonight as he works to the right of Eric Robinson and Jesperi Kotkaniemi at five-on-five.

Necas' impressive run is right there alongside Sebastian Aho's, who comes into tonight's affair with points in five consecutive games. With two goals and five assists to start the year, he now has 564 points in 604 NHL games.

Shayne Gostisbehere's four-game goal streak came to an end on Thursday, but the returning blueliner still entered Saturday's play leading the league's defensemen in goals (4) and power play goals (3).

The rotation between the pipes is expected to continue with Frederik Andersen in line to make his 499th NHL start. The veteran is 2-1-0 on the year and has been stellar thus far on the road, earning a 25-save win in Pittsburgh and a 33-save victory in Edmonton.

-

Tonight's Betting Odds

Odds at Time of Publishing, provided by Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170

To view more Fanatics Sportsbook betting lines, click here.

-

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)

Scratches

Ty Smith

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns