Injury Report: Andersen 'A Little Gimpy' Following Win In Seattle

Spencer Martin recalled on Monday morning

IR_1028

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

VANCOUVER, B.C. - After he posted 18 saves in Saturday's 4-1 win in Seattle, it appears the Carolina Hurricanes will be without Frederik Andersen for a bit.

The Canes recalled Spencer Martin on Monday morning and Equipment Manager Jorge Alves slotted in as the team's second goaltender for morning skate in Vancouver. Rod Brind'Amour addressed the reasoning for Andersen's absence following.

"Freddie came up a little gimpy after the game in Seattle," he said. "I'm not sure exactly the length or how long he's going to be (out). Obviously, we're hoping not too long, but he'll get checked out when we get back home."

It's unclear when or how the Danish netminder sustained his injury as he picked up his third win in four starts, but an update could come on Wednesday when the Canes return to practice. The team is scheduled to be off on Tuesday following a red-eye flight back from Vancouver.

In the meantime, Pyotr Kochetkov will look to continue stringing together quality starts alongside Martin, who went 1-1-1 with Chicago (AHL) to start the season.

