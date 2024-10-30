Daniels Hired As Foundation Executive Director

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the organization has hired Amy Daniels as the Executive Director of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

“Amy has an excellent reputation and record of working to make our communities a better place for so many people,” said Warf. “Her energy and passion for mission-driven work and community engagement will be an asset to the Hurricanes Foundation.”

Daniels most recently served as Vice President of Community Partnerships for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, a Durham-based non-profit organization dedicated to fighting all cancers affecting women. Prior to the Yow Cancer Fund, she spent 17 years as Director of the UNC Health Foundation, which aims to increase access to critical outpatient and inpatient care for individuals and communities throughout North Carolina. A graduate of NC State University, Daniels also gained experience with the SPCA of Wake County and North Carolina Amateur Sports.

About the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation

As the charitable arm of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Foundation takes pride in being a part of the community both on and off the ice. The Foundation strives to be an agent of change by meeting the health and educational needs of underserved populations in the community where we work, live, and play. For more information on the Foundation, please click here.