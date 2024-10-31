Preview: October 31 vs. Boston

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are home from a season-long six-game road trip and take on the Boston Bruins in their return to Lenovo Center.
-
When: Thursday, October 31
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170
-
Canes Record: 6-2-0 (12 Points, T-3rd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, October 28
-
Bruins Record: 4-5-1 (9 Points, T-7th - Atlantic Division)
Bruins Last Game: 2-0 Loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, October 29