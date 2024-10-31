Preview: October 31 vs. Boston

Canes look to move their win streak to five as they start a run of four consecutive games in Raleigh

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are home from a season-long six-game road trip and take on the Boston Bruins in their return to Lenovo Center.

When: Thursday, October 31

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -170

Canes Record: 6-2-0 (12 Points, T-3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, October 28

Bruins Record: 4-5-1 (9 Points, T-7th - Atlantic Division)

Bruins Last Game: 2-0 Loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, October 29

Last Game...

  • The Canes surrendered a two-goal third-period lead on Monday in Vancouver, but thanks to Sebastian Aho in overtime, emerged victorious.
  • William Carrier recorded his first goal as a member of the team in the first period, Jack Roslovic continued to prove he's fitting right in with his fourth of the young season, and Martin Necas' red-hot start to his campaign continued for Carolina's first three goals of the night.
  • The two goals Pyotr Kochetkov allowed in the third period were not his finest moments, but ultimately he earned the win, stopping 24 out of 27.

Back Home!

  • After six games in 12 days away from home, the Canes are finally back in Raleigh.
  • The team went 5-1 on the road trip, ending the trek with four consecutive wins over Edmonton, Calgary, Seattle, and Vancouver.
  • Tonight begins a four-game homestand for the team, in which they'll welcome Boston, Washington, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh for a string of important Eastern Conference Matchups.

In Net...

  • With Frederik Andersen sidelined due to a lower-body injury, the Canes are expected to lean on Pyotr Kochetkov for the next little bit.
  • Kochetkov had a tough third period on Monday in Vancouver but ultimately emerged victorious thanks to Sebastian Aho.
  • The 2019 second-round pick made 24 saves on 27 shots in total, improving to 3-1 on the season.

Is It The Blonde Hair?

  • We are running out of words to describe the start of Martin Necas' season.
  • Producing four multi-point games on the road trip, he finished the swing with 10 points in six games, including a pair of overtime winners.
  • After last season and at the start of this year he said he was ready to be better and take on a bigger role, and through the first eight games of the season, he's shown that to be true.

Special Teams...

  • A key reason for Carolina's success on the road was their efficiency on the power play. Although their five-game scoring streak was snapped on Monday, the team went 6-for-21 on the trip, good for a 28.6% conversion rate.
  • The penalty kill was just as good, if not better, going 20-for-21 (95.2%).

On The Other Side...

  • Struggling out of the gates, Boston comes to town 1-3-1 in their last five games.
  • They've scored just seven total goals in those five games and are just 14.3% on the power play (25th).
  • First-year Bruin Cole Koepke has been one of the highlights to start the season, currently second in scoring with seven points in 10 games.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) did not travel with the team on their road trip but was at Wednesday's practice with the team in a regular sweater. There is currently no timetable for his Hurricanes debut.
  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen suffered a lower-body injury in the team's win over Seattle on Saturday, October 26. Rod Brind'Amour said that the goaltender was re-evaluated on Wednedsay, however, did not have an update or a timetable.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Friday. They'll then return to practice on Saturday before getting back to game action on Sunday against the Washington Capitals.
  • Next Game: Sunday, November 3 vs. Washington | Tickets | Parking

