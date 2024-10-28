Canes Recall Spencer Martin From Chicago

Netminder is 1-1-1 with a .920 save percentage in AHL

240219_vsChicagoBlackhawks_JL201551

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled goaltender Spencer Martin from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Martin, 29, has appeared in three AHL games for Chicago this season, earning a record of 1-1-1 with a 2.32 goals-against average and .920 save percentage. The Oakville, Ont., native appeared in 19 NHL games in 2023-24 with Columbus and Carolina, registering a 3.30 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. Selected by Colorado in the third round, 63rd overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft, Martin has appeared in 57 career NHL games with Colorado, Vancouver, Columbus and Carolina, going 21-26-7 with a 3.52 goals-against average and .887 save percentage.

