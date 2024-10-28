Projected Lineup: October 28 at Vancouver

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to make his scheduled start between the pipes for the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday as they take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Strong on Thursday in Calgary, the 2019 second-round draft pick turned away 30 out of the 32 shots he faced for his second win of the season.

Looking to move his team's win streak to four as they conclude their season-long six-game road trip, Kochetkov will not have Frederik Andersen behind him tonight though.

The Canes recalled goaltender Spencer Martin from the Chicago Wolves on Monday morning, signaling that there was likely some sort of issue with one of the team's goaltenders.

Andersen was not on the ice at today's morning skate, and following Rod Brind'Amour said the veteran "came up a little gimpy" after the team's win in Seattle on Saturday and will be reevaluated when the team returns home. The Canes are scheduled to be off on Tuesday and return to practice on Wednesday.

As for tonight, in front of Kochetkov's crease, the team is expected to stick with the same formation that led to start-to-finish victories over Calgary and Seattle.

Seth Jarvis has scored in back-to-back games and Martin Necas leads the trip with eight points in five games.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Roslovic

Robinson - Kotkaniemi - Necas

Martinook - Staal - Jarvis

Carrier - Drury - Blake

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Gostisbehere - Walker

Goaltenders

Kochetkov

[Backup: Martin]

Injuries

Frederik Andersen (Lower-Body, Day-To-Day)

Jesper Fast (Neck, Out For 2024-25 Season)

Riley Stillman (Lower-Body, Practicing)

Scratches

Ty Smith

-

PP1: Aho, Jarvis, Necas, and Svechnikov with Gostisbehere

PP2: Blake, Drury, Kotkaniemi, and Roslovic with Burns