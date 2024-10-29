Recap: Canes Cap Road Trip With Fourth Straight Win

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Sebastian Aho scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the second time in four games as the Carolina Hurricanes topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 at Rogers Arena on Monday. The Canes have won four consecutive contests ahead of their return to home ice this Thursday against Boston.

Aho deposited a rebound past Kevin Lankinen 46 seconds into overtime to seal two points for Carolina. Martin Necas and Shayne Gostisbehere - who also earned assists on his OT goal in Edmonton last Tuesday - picked up the helpers on the play.

With the OT tally, Aho scored his 57th career game-winning goal and moved into a tie with Ron Francis for the most game-winners in Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise history.

William Carrier opened the scoring with a bomb from the right circle at 5:40 of the first. Jack Drury and Jackson Blake picked up the assists as Carrier notched his first goal as a Hurricane.

Vancouver responded through Brock Boeser 1:37 later and then appeared to take the lead with another marker, but Martin Necas pushed the visitors ahead again before intermission.

The Canes' leading scorer converted a breakaway set up by Jesperi Kotkaniemi's touch pass in the neutral zone, tucking a wrist shot low to the stick side of Lankinen.

In the second period, Jack Roslovic made it 3-1 Canes on a 3-on-2 rush with Andrei Svechnikov and Brent Burns, collecting a cross-crease seam pass from the bearded blueliner and wiring it into the yawning cage from below the left circle.

Vancouver forced overtime with a pair of goals in the third period from Quinn Hughes and Pius Suter.

Pyotr Kochetkov finished with 25 saves on 28 shots to post his third win of the campaign.