Hurricanes Assign Ty Smith To Chicago Wolves

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Ty Smith to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Smith, 24, was recalled to Carolina on Oct. 18, but did not appear in a game for the Hurricanes. The Lloydminster, Alb, native registered an assist in his lone AHL game for Chicago in 2024-25. Smith spent the 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, totaling 43 points (9g, 34a) in 63 games played. Originally selected by New Jersey in the first round, 17th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, he has appeared in 123 career NHL games with New Jersey and Pittsburgh, earning 47 points (8g, 39a) and totaling 48 penalty minutes.