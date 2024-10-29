Montgomery Loaned To Bloomington (ECHL) From Chicago (AHL)

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Chicago Wolves announced on Tuesday that Carolina Hurricanes-signed defenseman Bryce Montgomery has been loaned to the Bloomington Bison (ECHL).

Montgomery, 21, made his American Hockey League debut this past weekend, registering one shot on goal in two games against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Prior to his recall, he played in two games with Bloomington to start their campaign, scoring the first regular season goal in the franchise's history.

Signed to an entry-level contract by the Canes earlier this month, the Washington, D.C.-born blueliner was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the sixth round, 121st overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Montgomery spent the 2023-24 season with South Carolina in the ECHL, totaling 12 points (4g, 8a) in 42 games.

Bloomington (1-2-0-1) is set to play three road games in the next four days, traveling to play the Iowa Heartlanders, Cincinnati Cyclones, and Wheeling Nailers.