Montgomery Loaned To Bloomington (ECHL) From Chicago (AHL)

Blueliner returns to the Bison after playing his first AHL games

10.29.24 Montgomery

© Ross Dettman / Chicago Wolves

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Chicago Wolves announced on Tuesday that Carolina Hurricanes-signed defenseman Bryce Montgomery has been loaned to the Bloomington Bison (ECHL).

Montgomery, 21, made his American Hockey League debut this past weekend, registering one shot on goal in two games against the Milwaukee Admirals.

Prior to his recall, he played in two games with Bloomington to start their campaign, scoring the first regular season goal in the franchise's history.

Signed to an entry-level contract by the Canes earlier this month, the Washington, D.C.-born blueliner was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the sixth round, 121st overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Montgomery spent the 2023-24 season with South Carolina in the ECHL, totaling 12 points (4g, 8a) in 42 games.

Bloomington (1-2-0-1) is set to play three road games in the next four days, traveling to play the Iowa Heartlanders, Cincinnati Cyclones, and Wheeling Nailers.

News Feed

Q&A: Get To Know Sean Walker

Recap: Canes Cap Road Trip With Fourth Straight Win

Hurricanes Assign Ty Smith To Chicago Wolves

Injury Report: Andersen 'A Little Gimpy' Following Win In Seattle

Canes To Donate $50,000 To Rebuild Asheville Rink

Projected Lineup: October 28 at Vancouver

Canes Recall Spencer Martin From Chicago

Preview: October 28 at Vancouver

Nikishin, Nadeau Ranked On ESPN's Top NHL Prospects List

Recap: Canes Stymie Seattle For Third Straight Win

Projected Lineup: October 26 at Seattle

Preview: October 26 at Seattle

Recap: Canes Cool Flames In Calgary

Khazheyev Recalled From Bloomington (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL)

Projected Lineup: October 24 at Calgary

Preview: October 24 at Calgary

Inside The Numbers: The State Fair Western Swing

Recap: Comeback Canes Win OT Thriller In Edmonton