Recap: Canes Stymie Seattle For Third Straight Win

Team moves to 4-1-0 on the road trip, 5-2-0 on the season

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SEATTLE - The Carolina Hurricanes scored in each period en route to their third consecutive victory, ousting the Seattle Kraken 4-1 at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES

A productive first period yielded a 1-0 lead for the Canes as Andrei Svechnikov converted a rush chance on the power play at 4:25, collecting a Martin Necas seam pass in the left circle and depositing his second of the season past Joey Daccord.

The Canes continued to pepper Daccord with shots through the second stanza and doubled their lead through Jack Drury's first of the year. Drury finished a Jackson Blake feed at the backdoor as the pair capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush at 16:49.

Jared McCann broke Frederik Andersen's shutout bid with a breakaway bid midway through the third period, but Seth Jarvis netted a breakaway beauty with 4:23 left and Dmitry Orlov bagged an empty-netter to seal Carolina's win in its penultimate tilt of the road trip.

Andersen finished with 18 saves on 19 shots to stretch his own winning streak to three straight starts.

CAR at SEA | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • The Hurricanes are used to putting up plenty of shots on their own, but holding Seattle to seven shots or fewer in each period was the key to victory on Saturday.
  • Frederik Andersen was sharp when called upon, particularly on a handful of breakaways in the second and third frames. The rotating cast in front of him did well to keep play at the other end of the ice, highlighting the possession-driven style Rod Brind'Amour typically likes to see from his club.
  • Carolina's power play went 0-for-5 through the first two games of the season but has come alive on the road. Andrei Svechnikov's opening tally marked the fifth straight game with a power-play marker for the Canes.
  • The goals haven't come yet for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, but the Finnish pivot is making an impact in other ways. An impressive five assists in seven games aside, his defensive impact has been shining in his fourth season as a Cane. Tonight saw some of his best work below the hashmarks in his own zone as he forced turnovers and started breakouts with ease.
  • Wow, Seth Jarvis. Back in the PNW after spending his junior career in the region, Carolina's #24 scored his third of the year in style, fielding a chipped puck in the neutral zone before sending Joey Daccord sprawling the wrong way and tucking the puck home to snuff out any Seattle comeback hopes at a crucial point in the contest.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the win...

"It was a really good game for us, from start to finish. I thought we were really on it. We didn't spend a lot of time in our zone. I thought we could've scored a lot more goals, their goalie played really, really well. They got back in the game with kind of a weird play, but I love the way that we just responded. It was like it was no big deal. We came back out and kept playing. Overall, a really good effort."

Seth Jarvis when asked what he thinks is the reason for the team's success as of late...

"I think our special teams has been good. It's been a key part in all games. I think just the way we're sticking with our game [is leading to our success.]. The first couple games of the year we were debating it, now we're all-in on it, bought-in, and it's paying off for us."

Dmitry Orlov identifying one element of the team's games that he's liked in the wins and how they flip the page forward to finishing out the road trip on Monday in Vancouver...

"All of our games have had a good start. That keeps us going in those games... Today Freddie was outstanding. Our power play has been good, and our penalty kill too. Overall, I think we played a good game and we've got one more game to go on this road trip. It's a long road trip. We just need to rest, have our meetings, see what we did wrong, and be better."

What's Next?

The Canes fly to Vancouver immediately post-game and are scheduled to practice on Sunday before concluding the road trip on Monday night against the Canucks.

Next Game: Monday, October 28 at Vancouver | 10pm

Next Home Game: Thursday, October 31 vs. Boston | 7pm | HALLOWEEN NIGHT | Tickets | Parking

