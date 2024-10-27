Recap: Canes Stymie Seattle For Third Straight Win

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour following the win...

"It was a really good game for us, from start to finish. I thought we were really on it. We didn't spend a lot of time in our zone. I thought we could've scored a lot more goals, their goalie played really, really well. They got back in the game with kind of a weird play, but I love the way that we just responded. It was like it was no big deal. We came back out and kept playing. Overall, a really good effort."

Seth Jarvis when asked what he thinks is the reason for the team's success as of late...

"I think our special teams has been good. It's been a key part in all games. I think just the way we're sticking with our game [is leading to our success.]. The first couple games of the year we were debating it, now we're all-in on it, bought-in, and it's paying off for us."

Dmitry Orlov identifying one element of the team's games that he's liked in the wins and how they flip the page forward to finishing out the road trip on Monday in Vancouver...

"All of our games have had a good start. That keeps us going in those games... Today Freddie was outstanding. Our power play has been good, and our penalty kill too. Overall, I think we played a good game and we've got one more game to go on this road trip. It's a long road trip. We just need to rest, have our meetings, see what we did wrong, and be better."