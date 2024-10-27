Recap: Canes Stymie Seattle For Third Straight Win

SEATTLE - The Carolina Hurricanes scored in each period en route to their third consecutive victory, ousting the Seattle Kraken 4-1 at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
A productive first period yielded a 1-0 lead for the Canes as Andrei Svechnikov converted a rush chance on the power play at 4:25, collecting a Martin Necas seam pass in the left circle and depositing his second of the season past Joey Daccord.
The Canes continued to pepper Daccord with shots through the second stanza and doubled their lead through Jack Drury's first of the year. Drury finished a Jackson Blake feed at the backdoor as the pair capitalized on a 2-on-1 rush at 16:49.
Jared McCann broke Frederik Andersen's shutout bid with a breakaway bid midway through the third period, but Seth Jarvis netted a breakaway beauty with 4:23 left and Dmitry Orlov bagged an empty-netter to seal Carolina's win in its penultimate tilt of the road trip.
Andersen finished with 18 saves on 19 shots to stretch his own winning streak to three straight starts.