Sticking Around: Blake To Remain With Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. - There's a human element to trying to make a professional hockey team too.

Jackson Blake spent a good chunk of his summer in Raleigh and when the ball got rolling in September ahead of the annual Prospects Showcase, he was temporarily set up in a hotel as his home base.

The reality for many attending that tournament is that they would come back to North Carolina, pack their belongings, and head to the airport, moving on to their next destination - whether it be Chicago (AHL), a different minor league team, or to their junior club.

Blake stuck around though, going to training camp with the big club, and as we know now, making the team.

Being on the roster out of camp is one thing, remaining there is another.

There were no guarantees made to Blake outside of being on the opening night roster as Canes management planned to give him a look for a few games to see if he was ready for the NHL. From there, they'd reassess.

Just three weeks after the team's first regular season contest, it's been made public that the 21-year-old has passed the test.

Receiving a FaceTime from his dad, and longtime NHLer, Jason, earlier this week, Blake was informed that he should get a place of his own, finally moving on from the hotel life after two months.