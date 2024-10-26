Preview: October 26 at Seattle

SEATTLE - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third consecutive win as they arrive in Seattle to take on the Kraken.

-

When: Saturday, October 26

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -165

-

Canes Record: 4-2-0 (8 Points, T-4th - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, October 24

-

Kraken Record: 4-3-1 (9 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)

Kraken Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, October 24