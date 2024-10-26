Preview: October 26 at Seattle

SEATTLE - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third consecutive win as they arrive in Seattle to take on the Kraken.
-
When: Saturday, October 26
Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -165
-
Canes Record: 4-2-0 (8 Points, T-4th - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, October 24
-
Kraken Record: 4-3-1 (9 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)
Kraken Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, October 24