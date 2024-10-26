Preview: October 26 at Seattle

Canes look to keep the train rolling in their penultimate game of the trek west

Gameday 10_26 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

SEATTLE - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third consecutive win as they arrive in Seattle to take on the Kraken.

-

When: Saturday, October 26

Puck Drop: 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -165

-

Canes Record: 4-2-0 (8 Points, T-4th - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday, October 24

-

Kraken Record: 4-3-1 (9 Points, 4th - Pacific Division)

Kraken Last Game: 4-3 Loss (OT) to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, October 24

Last Game...

  • Thanks to Seth Jarvis, Jack Roslovic, and Martin Necas' 100th NHL goal, the Canes jumped out to a 3-0 lead against the Flames on Thursday. The team didn't love the second half of their game, but they'd done enough to earn the victory, closing things out with an Eric Robinson empty net goal.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov not only earned the win in net, but he also earned his first NHL point in the victory.

In Net...

  • With Kochetkov playing on Tuesday, it is expected that Frederik Andersen will take his turn in the scheduled rotation this evening.
  • Andersen has been sharp thus far on the trip, earning wins in both Pittsburgh and Edmonton.

Flying Fish...

  • With an assist on Thursday, Sebastian Aho (2G, 5A) has a five-game point streak entering tonight.
  • After registering the game-winning goal on Tuesday in Edmonton, he is now just one shy of matching Ron Francis for the most in team history (57).

Special Teams...

  • The Canes are one of just two teams to rank inside the top eight on both the power play and penalty kill.
  • Power Play: 5/17 (29.4% - 7th)
  • Penalty Kill: 20/24 (83.3% - T-8th)
  • The man advantage has scored in four consecutive games entering tonight.

Was That A Gost?...

  • Shayne Gostisbehere's career-best four-game goal streak came to an end on Thursday, but he still leads the league in goals by a defenseman (4) and power-play goals by a defenseman (3).

On The Other Side...

  • With Dan Bylsma behind the bench, the Kraken won four of their first six games, but have dropped their last two.
  • The newly extended Joey Daccord is 3-0-1 with a .907 save percentage in net and forward Jared McCann leads the way with 11 points in eight games.

Injury Updates

  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.
  • Defenseman Riley Stillman (lower-body injury) has worked in a no-contact sweater since training camp started on September 19.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes fly to Vancouver immediately post-game and are scheduled to practice on Sunday. They'll return to game action for their sixth and final game of the road trip on Monday against the Canucks.
  • Next Game: Monday, October 28 at Vancouver
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, October 31 | HALLOWEEN NIGHT | Tickets | Parking

News Feed

Recap: Canes Cool Flames In Calgary

Khazheyev Recalled From Bloomington (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL)

Projected Lineup: October 24 at Calgary

Preview: October 24 at Calgary

Inside The Numbers: The State Fair Western Swing

Recap: Comeback Canes Win OT Thriller In Edmonton

Montgomery Recalled From Bloomington (ECHL) to Chicago (AHL)

Projected Lineup: October 22 at Edmonton

Preview: October 22 at Edmonton

Canes To Make FanDuel Sports Network Debut on Tuesday

Prospect Report: Artamonov Off To Flying Start In KHL

Recap: Canes Come Up Short In St. Louis

Projected Lineup: October 19 at St. Louis

Preview: October 19 at St. Louis

Recap: Special Teams Shine As Canes Win In Pittsburgh

Hurricanes Recall Ty Smith From Chicago Wolves

Projected Lineup: October 18 at Pittsburgh

Preview: October 18 at Pittsburgh