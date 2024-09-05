Canes to Host Community Preseason Game on Oct. 2

Event will feature $10 GA tickets and $100 glass seats with proceeds benefitting the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation

24-25_CommunityPreseasonGame_16x9
By Stormy
@StormyNHL Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C.- The Carolina Hurricanes will host a Community Preseason Game on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when they take on the Nashville Predators in an exhibition contest at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

General admission tickets for the event can be purchased for $10, and new for 2024, assigned seats on the glass can be purchased for $100. Parking for the event is free and will also be general admission. During the contest, PNC Arena will feature select discounted merchandise options and discounted concessions items.

Tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and fans are permitted to purchase up to six tickets.

