RALEIGH, N.C.- The Carolina Hurricanes will host a Community Preseason Game on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when they take on the Nashville Predators in an exhibition contest at 7 p.m. at PNC Arena. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.
Canes to Host Community Preseason Game on Oct. 2
Event will feature $10 GA tickets and $100 glass seats with proceeds benefitting the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation
Community Preseason Game Highlights
- $10 general admission tickets
- $100 assigned glass seating
- Free parking
- Discounts on select merchandise and concessions
General admission tickets for the event can be purchased for $10, and new for 2024, assigned seats on the glass can be purchased for $100. Parking for the event is free and will also be general admission. During the contest, PNC Arena will feature select discounted merchandise options and discounted concessions items.
Tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and fans are permitted to purchase up to six tickets.
