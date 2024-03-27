Canes' Seven-Game Point Streak Snapped In Pittsburgh

Guentzel's Return To The Steel City...

Entering tonight's action the Canes had their first opportunity to clinch a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Although they would have needed some help from a few other clubs to make it happen, the postseason spot feels more of a matter when than if.

When the puck went down, a low-event first period quickly whistled by, but that turned out to be part of the problem for Carolina.

While the Penguins didn't generate a ton offensively, the Canes viewed their inability to get the game's first goal as a missed opportunity.

Instead, the affair moved to the second period scoreless.