Canes Recall Ponomarev From Chicago

Forward looking to make NHL debut

11.2.23 Pono
By Canes PR
@CanesPR

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forward Vasily Ponomarev from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Ponomarev, 21, has registered 20 points (6g, 14a) in 22 AHL games with Chicago and Tucson this season. The 5’10”, 180-pound forward has posted six multi-point games in the AHL in 2023-24 and recorded an eight-game point streak from Dec. 9-29 (4g, 7a). Ponomarev has earned 76 points (33g, 43a) in 97 career regular-season AHL games with the Wolves and Roadrunners, and tallied six points (1g, 5a) in 18 playoff games as Chicago won the 2022 Calder Cup. The Moscow, Russia, native represented his home country at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring a team-high three goals in seven games. Ponomarev was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 53rd overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

