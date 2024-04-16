Canes Recall Coghlan, Comtois From AHL

Coghlan tallied three assists in 17 NHL games with Carolina last season

By Canes PR
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Dylan Coghlan from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL) and recalled forward Max Comtois from the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

Comtois, 25, has recorded 86 points (38g, 48a) in 210 career NHL games with Anaheim, including a career-high 33 points (16g, 17a) in 55 contests with the Ducks in 2020-21. The 6’2”, 210-pound forward skated in 62 AHL games with Chicago this season, posting 43 points (19g, 24a). Comtois has earned 68 points (29g, 39a) in 97 career AHL games with Chicago and San Diego, and he also registered nine points (5g, 4a) in 12 playoff games with the Gulls in 2019. The Longueuil, Quebec, native also played 205 QMJHL games with Victoria and Drummondville from 2015-19, tallying 244 points (123g, 121a). Comtois has represented Canada at two IIHF World Junior Championships (2018-19) and two IIHF World Championships (2021-22), captaining his team at the 2019 World Juniors and winning gold at the 2018 World Juniors and 2021 World Championship. Selected by Anaheim in the second round, 50th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois signed with Carolina as a free agent on March 4.

Coghlan, 26, has tallied 22 points (6g, 16a) in 105 career NHL games with Vegas and Carolina, including three assists in 17 contests with the Hurricanes in 2022-23. The 6’2”, 208-pound defenseman posted 41 points (16g, 25a) in 59 AHL games with Springfield this season, ranking tied for first in goals and tied for ninth in points among all AHL blueliners. Coghlan was also selected to represent the Atlantic Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. He has recorded 108 points (44g, 64a) in 190 career AHL games with Chicago and Springfield and added two assists in seven playoff games with the Wolves in 2019.  The Duncan, B.C., native also skated in 265 WHL games with Tri-City from 2014-18, earning 145 points (38g, 107a). Coghlan was acquired from Vegas along with Max Pacioretty on July 13, 2022, in exchange for future considerations.

