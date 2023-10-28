News Feed

Teravainen's Hat Trick Leads Canes To Victory In Svechnikov's Return

Projected Lineup: October 27 vs. San Jose

Svechnikov Activated From Injured Reserve

Preview: October 27 vs. San Jose

Necas 'The Star of the Show' In Canes' Return Home

Projected Lineup: October 26 vs. Seattle

Canes Reassign Kochetkov To Syracuse

Preview: October 26 vs. Seattle

Injury Report: Pesce To Miss Several Weeks

Hall of Fame Game Date Changed

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Canes Blanked By Lightning

Projected Lineup: October 24 at Tampa

Canes Recall Coghlan From Springfield

Preview: October 24 at Tampa Bay

Injury Report: Aho, Andersen, and Svechnikov Close To Returns

Canes Reassign Burke To Colorado

Mailbag #68: Dissecting The Start

Canes Reassign Coghlan to Springfield

Defenseman has posted 69 points in 136 career AHL games

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Coghlan, 25, has posted two points (1g, 1a) in five AHL games with Springfield this season. He skated in 17 NHL games with Carolina in 2022-23, earning three assists. The 6’2”, 208-pound defenseman has registered 22 points (6g, 16a) in 105 career NHL games with Carolina and Vegas. Coghlan has recorded 69 points (29g, 40a) in 136 career AHL games with Springfield and Chicago. Prior to turning professional, he tallied 145 points (38g, 107a) in 265 WHL games with Tri-City from 2014-18. The Duncan, B.C., native was acquired by the Hurricanes along with Max Pacioretty from the Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations on July 13, 2022.

