Canes Re-Sign Lemieux To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed forward Brendan Lemieux to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2024-25 NHL season.

“Brendan has brought an element of toughness to our lineup,” said Waddell. “He understands his role with our club, and we’re glad to keep him in Raleigh for another season.”

Lemieux, 27, has registered three points (2g, 1a) in 25 NHL games with Carolina this season. The 6’1”, 215-pound forward has tallied 72 points (35g, 37a) in 300 career NHL games with the Jets, Rangers, Kings, Flyers and Hurricanes. He leads the team with three fighting majors this season and has earned 34 fighting majors during his NHL career. Lemieux has also recorded 65 points (33g, 32a) in 117 career American Hockey League games, all with Manitoba. Prior to turning professional, he posted 189 points (106g, 83a) in 209 Ontario Hockey League games with Barrie and Windsor from 2012-16. Lemieux is the son of four-time Stanley Cup Champion Claude Lemieux and the nephew of former Hartford Whalers forward Jocelyn Lemieux. The Denver, Colo., native was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round, 31st overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.