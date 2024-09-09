Canes, PNC Bank Announce New Collaboration

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, president of Hurricanes Holdings, LLC, today announced that the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes are entering into a new collaboration with PNC Bank through PNC’s sponsorship of the PNC Victory Club (formerly known as the Champions Club) and the PNC Club Level (formerly known as the club level).

“We’re grateful for PNC’s continued major partnership as we embark on this next chapter in our growth story – and for the bank’s commitment to strengthen and invest in the region we call home,” said Warf. “We look forward to joining PNC in welcoming fans to the PNC Victory Club and the PNC Club Level this season.”

“For more than 20 years, the PNC family has enjoyed a productive and meaningful relationship with the Carolina Hurricanes,” said Jim Hansen, PNC regional president for Eastern Carolinas and Southeast territory executive. “Since PNC’s 2012 arrival in North Carolina through the acquisition of RBC Bank (USA), our sponsorship of PNC Arena has helped introduce and build the PNC brand in the Triangle and greater Southeast. We look forward to continuing a significant relationship with the Carolina Hurricanes, while serving our clients and communities in a region that means so much to us.”

The PNC Club Level is located on the second floor of the arena and includes 2,045 seats, 27 suites and six loge boxes, the Arena Club and the newly renamed PNC Victory Club. Located between sections 210-214 on the north end of the arena, the PNC Victory Club is exclusive to ticket holders and includes premium food stations, a full-service bar and a private lounge area.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, N.A., is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.