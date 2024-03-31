Canes, Kochetkov Shut Out Canadiens

A Long Weekend Awaits...

Putting a bow on a stretch of 14 games in 24 days, the Canes entered the night 10-2-1 since March 7 and with a four-day gap between contests on the other side of tonight's final horn.

With a few well-deserved off days on the horizon, the team won't play again until Thursday against Boston, but they had business to take care of this evening.

Turning to Kochetkov between the pipes, the team opted to go with the same lineup of skaters that earned a controlling 4-0 blanking of Detroit on Thursday.

After the puck went down it was a rather sleepy start to things, but the action picked up in the second.