Canes Come From Behind Late, Take Shootout Win In Toronto

Three Steps Back, Two Steps Forward...

While the start to the night was quiet in terms of scoring, the middle portion of the night was the opposite.

Carolina had much more gusto in terms of attacking the net in the first few moments of the period, putting six tests on Ilya Samsonov in the first three minutes.

However, after they weren't able to beat him, the wheels temporarily came off the wagon.

Two examples of puck mismanagement in two minutes resulted in two breakaways for Toronto, allowing both John Tavares and William Nylander to beat Pyotr Kochetkov.

Quickly falling behind, the lead then became three for the home side after Nick Robertson chipped in with a tally.

With 7:57 to go in the second period, it felt like the Canes had taken themselves out of the contest.

Instead, Rod Brind'Amour made some changes and his group had some fight back in them.

Shuffling his forward lines and power play groups, the team was able to get both an even strength and a special teams goal in the final 6:33, making it a 3-2 contest.

Starting with a Jordan Martinook putback after a Brent Burns shot from the point, Carolina showed some life.

Then, with just 2.8 seconds to go in the period, Seth Jarvis slapped home the rebound of a Jake Guentzel shot on the power play to make it a one-goal game.