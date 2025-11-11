Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 speech highlights

JENNIFER BOTTERILL: ‘Why not you?’

Growing up in Winnipeg, Jennifer Botterill had a dream to one day represent Canada at the Olympics in hockey.

The dream began when she would visit her grandmother's house and see pictures of her mother, Doreen, on the wall representing Canada in speedskating at the Olympics in 1964 and 1968.

"You showed me this is possible, you showed me I could dream big at a young age ..." Botterill said of her mother. "I could imagine you at the Olympics representing the country."

But she still wondered if it would be possible.

A lunch one day with her father, Cal, when she was 15 years old forever changed her perspective when he asked her what her ultimate dream was.

"I told him I would love to play hockey for Canada one day at the Olympics, but I told him I'm not sure it's possible. So he looks across the table and says, 'Why not you? If someone else can be there, why can't it be you?' And just like that, your perspective shifts and changes completely."

Botterill would go on to represent Canada at the Olympics four times, winning three gold medals and one silver. When she first learned she would be going to the Olympics prior to the 1998 Nagano Games, her first thought was about her parents.

"My mom, how she showed me it's achievable, and I thought about my dad and that one lunch when he suggested, ‘Why not you?’”

Botterill said whenever she played, her primary focus was always to be the best teammate she could be, even though she was good enough to impact many games on her own. It was a mindset she credited to her brother, Jason.

"You always did what you could to elevate your teammates," Botterill said of Jason. "My favorite career play wasn't a goal but an assist, a pass I made in the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in the gold-medal game to Marie-Philip Poulin and it ended up being the gold medal winning goal, so for me in that moment, I wanted to be the best teammate and make the best decision I could to set up my teammate up for success. So thank you Jason for showing me how to be a great teammate."

The only two-time recipient of Patty Kazmaier Award, given to the top female college hockey player, Botterill said she always found joy in hockey, with her mother telling her she could see her smile through the cage on her helmet.

Soon after her final Olympic appearance in 2010, Botterill heard from a mother who told Botterill that after watching her help lead Canada to a gold medal, her 6-year old daughter wanted to play hockey. But when that little girl first put on her hockey equipment, her mother couldn't understand what she was doing.

"As soon as she got on the ice, she just started throwing her gloves and stick in the air," Botterill recalled the mother telling her. "Her mom asked her, 'What are you doing?' Her daughter turned and said, 'I'm just practicing my celebration.' This sport has the potential to inspire."

