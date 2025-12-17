49ers read starting lineup, cheer on Sharks at SAP Center 

The San Francisco 49ers struck gold while cheering on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

The NFL team watched the Sharks play the Calgary Flames at SAP Center in San Jose.

Tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy fired up their Bay Area neighbors in the locker room before the game. Kittle read the Sharks starting lineup.

“I get to read the starting lineup. I’ve never done it before except for watching ‘Shoresy,’ so cut me some slack,” Kittle said in a video posted by the Sharks on social media.