SSE Holiday Assist 2025: A month of giving across the Bay Area

Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) wrapped up an impactful December through Holiday Assist, the organization’s community initiative focused on supporting Bay Area families during the holiday season. In partnership with Family Giving Tree, this year’s activation spanned three major touchpoints, uniting fans, players, and volunteers in a collective effort to bring joy to local youth.

Powered by a $30,000 Sharks Foundation Community Assist Grant and the generosity of our community, the program supported nearly 1,500 children across the Bay Area, ensuring they received gifts and a holiday experience during a season that can be challenging.

“Holiday Assist meets families where they are, at a time of year that can feel especially heavy,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director of the Sharks Foundation and Head of Community Impact for Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “It reflects the collective impact of Sharks Sports & Entertainment, from the Sharks and Barracuda to Sharks Ice, SAP Center, and Tech CU Arena, all coming together alongside our fans and partners to create experiences that feel personal, affirming, and rooted in community.”