Parker had passion for coaching that took him to Hall of Fame, Eruzione says

It's a crazy story how I met Jack Parker. It changed my life.

I wanted to go to the University of New Hampshire and play football, baseball and hockey. I went to prep school for a year and thought I was all set at UNH because the baseball and football coach really liked me. I figured that was it.

It turned out there was no offer from the University of New Hampshire, though, so the next school was Merrimack College. Merrimack was a Division II school back then, they weren't Division I, and nobody there talked to me as a hockey player at all. They probably wanted me more as a baseball player.

So, I played baseball in the summer. Then, a friend of mine called and said there was a summer league hockey game up in Billerica, Massachusetts. A bunch of guys on the team were going to Cape Cod for the weekend, so he said, "Do you want to play?"

I said, "If you need a guy, I'll play."

So, I played and at the end of the game this guy refereeing the game, Jack Parker, I didn't know who he was, comes up to me and introduces himself. He said, "We have a kid from Canada who decided not to come to Boston University. Would you like to come to BU?"

I'm like, "Do you think?" Boston University had won back-to-back national championships in 1971 and 1972.

I remember saying to him, "I have a full scholarship to Merrimack College." It was $3,300, $3,400, I think, and I said, "My dad can't afford that."

Jack goes, "No, no. It's a full scholarship." So, I said, "Let me go home and talk to me father."

So, I went home and told my dad the story. He said, "What are going to do?" I said, "I can play there. I'm going to go to BU."

I got in my car the next day and drove over to Jack's office and told him, "I'd love to come to Boston University."

Jack was an assistant coach at the time and Leon Abbott was the head coach. I made the varsity as a freshman, but I was not one of the top players under Leon's guidance. Leon didn't know me from Adam. I think I was centering the fourth line.

We had played only six games, and I was playing pretty well. But just before Christmas, Leon Abbott was fired, and Jack Parker became the head coach.