Sharks to celebrate healthcare heroes & first responders with specialty games in December and January 

The San Jose Sharks today announced two upcoming appreciation games honoring the region’s frontline champions: the Healthcare Heroes Game, presented by Gurnick Academy, on Thursday, December 18, and the First Responders Appreciation Game, presented by Royal Ambulance, on Saturday, January 10. Both games will take place at SAP Center at San Jose and will feature exclusive giveaways, interactive fan activations, and in-game recognitions celebrating those who serve our community.

HEALTHCARE HEROES GAME – DECEMBER 18 vs. Dallas Stars

The Sharks will honor doctors, nurses, technicians, support staff, and those who help keep our community healthy during the annual Healthcare Heroes Game, presented by Gurnick Academy.

Healthcare workers and their families are invited to join the celebration, with tickets available through a special offer (www.gofevo.com/event/Onlinebuyers37) that includes an exclusive Healthcare Heroes insulated lunch bag.

Throughout the evening, fans can enjoy:

A Healthcare Heroes friendship bracelet–making station on the concourse at section 127

Special Sharks logo variations designed by Local Color artist, Steven “nizzotes” Rubalcaba (@nizzotes)

Healthcare Hero buttons will be available for pickup at the North and South Information Desks.

Gift Of Life will be swabbing fans at the north entrance to enter them into the Bone Marrow Registry to find matches to allow for curing of blood borne diseases. Gift of Life will also be surprising fans with a special recognition.

Additional in-game recognitions and features to be announced.

Specialty jersey auction benefiting the Veterinary Care Foundation (sharksjerseys.givesmart.com) from 12/17 at noon through 12/19 at noon.

FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION GAME – JANUARY 10 vs. Dallas Stars (1 p.m. matinee)

Presented by Royal Ambulance, the First Responders Appreciation Game will celebrate the bravery, service, and sacrifice of police, fire, EMS, dispatch, and rescue personnel across the Bay Area.

Every fan in attendance will receive a First Responder Appreciation Zamboni Plushie—part ambulance, part fire truck, and part police car.

Fans who purchase one of the special appreciation offers will receive:

Basic Package: Sharks First Responders Challenge Coin

VIP Package: Challenge Coin plus their choice of a Police (Blue) or Fire (Red) Sharks First Responder Hoodie (only available at Online Buyers - First Responder Night)

$5 from all group tickets benefit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

“TOUCH A TRUCK” PREGAME EVENT – JANUARY 10, 10:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m.

Before doors open, the Sharks will host a free Touch A Truck community event on Barack Obama Blvd outside SAP Center. This family-friendly event will feature:

Interactive vehicles from SJPD, SJFD, and Royal Ambulance

Games, activities, music, and photo opportunities

Meet-and-greets with first responders and mascot S.J. Sharkie

The event is open to the public at no cost and fun for the whole family.

IN-GAME ACTIVATIONS & HONORS

Inside SAP Center, fans can look forward to special programming honoring first responders, including:

Special Sharks logo variations designed by Local Color artists, and SJFD firefighter Veasna Moth

Limited-edition Sharks Police and Fire merchandise designed by Veasna Moth

SJ Emerald Society Bagpipe Band will march the concourse pre-game.

Royal Ambulance team members riding the Zamboni during the first intermission

First Responder buttons available at the North and South Information Desks

The San Jose Firefighters Burn Foundation table featuring the specialty jersey auction at Section 115 on the concourse

A First Responders friendship bracelet–making station at Section TBD

National Anthem performed by SJPD’s Sergeant Katie Terrock

Color Guard presented by the Office of the Chief - Secondary Employment Unit of the San Jose Police Department

Ceremonial puck drop by SJPD Police Chief Paul Joseph

A specialty jersey auction, featuring artwork from SJFD’s own Veasna Moth with proceeds benefiting the San Jose Firefighters Burn Foundation (sharksjerseys.givesmart.com) – Auction will run from 1/9 at noon to 1/11 at noon.

Post-game scrimmage featuring San Jose Fire Department vs. San Francisco Fire Department open to all fans in attendance with a paid Sharks ticket.

Fans can learn more about both games and secure tickets at sjsharks.com.