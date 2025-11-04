Mogilny election to Hockey Hall of Fame caps remarkable journey 

The tale of Alexander Mogilny's defection from the Soviet Union in 1989 to play in the NHL is Hall of Fame-worthy on its own merit.

An escape on an off day in Stockholm during the 1989 IIHF World Championship. A race to the car. Evading the KGB by switching hotels and aliases. Leaving family behind without a guarantee he would see them again.

"It's a story and a movie in and of itself," Hockey Hall of Famer Pat LaFontaine said. "For Alex to do what he did, it took so much courage. He was a pioneer. He helped create the necessary changes that really helped shape Russian players coming to the NHL forever and a day. It's an incredible story. And then for Alex to turn out to be the player that he was, it is a movie."

With a happy ending, finally.

The courageous and deceptive escape to get to the NHL was only the beginning for Mogilny. What he did during the next 17 years made him what many believe to be a long overdue Hall of Famer.

Mogilny will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025 on Nov. 10, a fitting honor for a player who has been eligible for induction since 2009, who finished his 16-season playing career with 1,032 points, including 473 goals, in 990 games.

He won the Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils in 2000. Playing internationally for the Soviet Union, he won an Olympic gold medal in 1988, and gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship and World Championship in 1989.

Mogilny was the first Russia-born player to be an NHL captain, the first to play in an NHL All-Star Game, and he holds the single-season record for most goals scored by a Russian player in the NHL with 76 in 1992-93.

"It's that guy, just what he could do," said Scott Gomez, who played with Mogilny in New Jersey. "I remember my first time on the ice with him …and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me? This is Alexander Mogilny.'"