Zizing 'Em Up: Team Canada GM 'very impressed' by Celebrini, Bedard 

To date, Armstrong has been careful when discussing the chances of 20-year-old Bedard and 19-year-old Celebrini, two young forwards who have become a hot topic of conversation in Canada as to whether they should make the roster.

The Canadian brass has done a good job of ignoring the hype, instead concentrating on each candidate’s big picture body of work and how the player would react on the big stage that is the Olympics.

At the same time, they’ve seen what the rest of us have: two young players who have taken their games to the next level to put themselves into the conversation. Entering play Monday, Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks, who had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, is second in NHL scoring with 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) while Bedard, the young star of the Chicago Blackhawks, is fourth with 40 (18 goals, 22 assists).

“They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do, in the sense that we wanted to take the first two or three months to give everybody an opportunity to play their way onto the team, or at least to be talked about as contenders,” Armstrong said. “There are a young group of players who certainly have done that.”

Armstrong added that he is not surprised to see both players take the next step.

“These are elite players,” he said. “They were drafted No. 1 overall by their teams for a reason. They were expected to make an impact at some point. And now it’s Year 2 (for Celebrini) and Year 3 (for Bedard). Very impressed by it. But I wouldn’t say surprised.”