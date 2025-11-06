Chara’s drive to do ‘whatever it takes’ inspired Bruins on way to Hall of Fame

BOSTON -- It was dark that evening, outside and in, as Zdeno Chara entered the rink, a single spotlight illuminating the ice surface. A friend, a Zamboni maintenance worker, had let Chara and his father, Zdenek, in the building, a local rink near where the family lived in Trencin, then part of Czechoslovakia.

Hockey players were being recruited and, though the sport had not been a part of the six-and-a-half year old’s life to that point, he was an active kid from an athletic family.

“We went on the ice and that was like my first contact with the ice, and I remember the smell,” Chara said. “It was just a very unique smell of the arena, the ice, and that cold presence. I came home, I was like, that was so cool. I want to do it again.”

It is one of the most unlikely stories in hockey, the way the 6-foot-9 behemoth -- the tallest player to play in the NHL -- fashioned a career based on sheer will and work ethic, the way he created a lasting culture for an Original Six franchise, the way he dominated on defense, playing mind games with himself and his opponents.

As Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney put it, “Zdeno built himself into one of the best players that ever played in the National Hockey League, and his personality and his commitment to everything he does, it just speaks for itself.”

Chara played 24 seasons in the NHL, covering 1,680 games, the most ever for a defenseman and seventh-most all time, playing for the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals, amassing 680 points (209 goals, 471 assists) while averaging 23:30 on ice.

He was a towering figure, known for his strength, his fierce competitiveness, his smarts and his leadership, in a career in which he won the 2009 Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL, the 2011 Mark Messier Leadership Award, and took the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final three times, lifting the Cup in 2011. Now, he has reached the Hockey Hall of Fame.

But it started in that rink, when the cold and the smell and the idea of what hockey could be first took hold of him.

“That was what got me,” Chara said. “I got hooked.”

* * * *

There is no question that Chara was blessed with certain gifts, starting with his frame and wingspan, his athleticism, but it is also true that the defenseman was among the hardest workers in NHL history, a player routinely kicked out of gyms and arenas, a player who coach Claude Julien once had to sit down and order to relax, a player whose mind was perhaps his greatest weapon, but also a player whose success was far from a given.

“No one could see that he would be a Norris Trophy winner and a Hall of Famer,” said Rick Bowness, who coached Chara in his rookie season with the New York Islanders in 1997-98. “Everybody talked about his [lack of] foot speed. Well, he was 6-foot-9. You couldn’t get around him regardless of foot speed. The reach and the strength of the man was incredible, so I never worried about those things, I just knew he would do everything in his power to keep getting better -- and he did.”

That was his superpower.

“I think that my will and work ethic is my talent,” Chara said. “… I was willing, no matter what, to do whatever it took, and I would never stop my training, workouts, and took them to the extreme [so] that I knew that I was outworking everybody in my age group or anywhere. I just knew.”