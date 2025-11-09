Thornton, 2025 Hall of Fame honorees talk influences at ring ceremony

TORONTO -- Joe Thornton had just put on his Hockey Hall of Fame blazer for the first time and received his Hall of Fame ring on Saturday.

He then met a media scrum, talking about his career, the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and his newest protégé, Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks.

But before Thornton left the ring ceremony at the shrine's Great Hall in downtown Toronto, he would pose for a photo with the Hall of Fame plaque of Johnny Bucyk, who took Thornton under his wing when he began his NHL career with the Boston Bruins.

“Chief actually just texted me 20 minutes ago,” Thornton said of Bucyk, the Bruins legend who was working for the team when Boston selected Thornton with the No. 1 pick in the 1997 NHL Draft. “Yeah, Chief was my guy. I spent a lot of time with Johnny Bucyk and we went to dinner. Me and the Chief really got along, and we still keep in touch, and he’s still my guy.”

Thornton’s story of getting help and guidance on his road to the Hall of Fame resembled those of the other members of the Class of 2025 in attendance, who all got their blazers and rings Saturday.

Joining Thornton were six fellow honorees who will be inducted Monday: Zdeno Chara, Duncan Keith, Brianna Decker and Jennifer Botterill, who were elected in the Players category; and Jack Parker and Daniele Sauvageau, who were voted in as Builders. Alexander Mogilny also was elected as a Player but could not attend the festivities.