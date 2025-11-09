Chara signing with Bruins among stories shared at Hockey Hall Fan Forum

TORONTO -- Zdeno Chara left an impression on the Boston Bruins that will last forever.

But the defenseman's decision to sign with the Bruins on July 1, 2006, was made in a matter of minutes.

"When I became a free agent back then, we were not allowed to explore the cities and teams [ahead of time]," Chara said Sunday. "We basically had one phone line and my agent said, 'Hey, you have to be ready to make a decision because when [free agency] opens at noon, we don't know who is going to call."

Of course, the Bruins called and Chara signed a five-year contract, a move that put him on course to be a Boston legend and member of the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Class of 2025.

Chara told that story during the Inductee Fan Forum, an event started in 1999 as a suggestion of Wayne Gretzky where fans get to ask the electees in the Player category their questions.

Not even an early-November snowstorm could keep the fans from packing the Great Hall to ask their questions of Chara, Joe Thornton, Duncan Keith, Brianna Decker and Jennifer Botterill. The hourlong event featured plenty of laughs, many sparked by Thornton, and some emotional moments with each player sharing some personal stories.

For Chara, that story was about the decision he faced when he was an unrestricted free agent following his first four seasons with the New York Islanders and four more with the Ottawa Senators.

"I remember me and my wife, Tatiana, we were sitting on the bed, and we were just thinking, like, 'Where are we going? Where are we signing?'" Chara said. "And it's a huge unknown, because you get the phone call and there's a team who is interested. There's a deal. Two minutes later my agent says, 'There are another two teams with the same offer.' There's a city, but you have to decide in two minutes. You have to give them an answer back, and just like 180-200 seconds, you have to decide where you're going to go, because those teams, they don't have time for ... they may pursue somebody else."

Chara not only signed with Boston, he became Bruins captain and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2011, and to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013 and 2019. He played 1,023 games for the Bruins, eighth in team history.